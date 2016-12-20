What do you need to know about last night's big stories? Joe McDonald gives us his take on the biggest and best. This is where we say, "Morning, Joe."

The Edmonton Oilers are playing better as a team this season. Tim Spyers/Icon Sportswire

Deep Oilers still winning: The Edmonton Oilers will earn a Stanley Cup playoff berth this season. After a 3-2 overtime victory against the St. Louis Blues on Monday, the Oilers sit third in the Pacific Division. The highly entertaining game ended with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scoring at 2:55 of OT to give Edmonton its third win in its past four games. There's so much to like about this Oilers team, and it goes way beyond captain Connor McDavid, who leads the NHL with 12 goals and 28 assists for 40 points in 34 games. The Oilers are getting contributions throughout the lineup. The best part is Edmonton can match any type of game its opponent wants to play. The Oilers can play physical or control a game with their relentless speed, and their power-play unit is producing. The stakes are different in the playoffs, but the Oilers will be fun to watch compete in the postseason.

Matthews gaining confidence: The Anaheim Ducks defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Monday, but Toronto rookie Auston Matthews continues to impress. He scored his 15th goal of the season, and along with his nine assists, he has 24 points in 31 games. He showcased his hand-eye coordination on his goal when he redirected a shot with one hand on his stick. It's normal for a rookie to deal with ebbs and flows of the arduous season and Matthews, the No. 1 overall pick in June, is no different. His longest stretch without a point this season is five games. Matthews will gain confidence as the season progresses. It's evident he is feeling good about his game because he's producing in all three zones.

Got the call right: The NHL, Carolina Hurricanes and Detroit Red Wings made the right call by postponing their game at PNC Arena on Monday after the ice surface was deemed unplayable. While riding a nine-game home points streak, the Hurricanes had to turn away fans due to a mechanical problem with the cooling system that keeps the ice solidified, according to team president Don Waddell. A broken seal on the main compressor was leaking Freon. Originally, only warmups were postponed by 30 minutes, but the issue could not be fixed in time, so the game was postponed. There was a similar issue during the Eastern Conference finals last spring at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, forcing the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Pittsburgh Penguins to use only three-quarters of the ice for their respective morning skates. In any situation, players' safety is first and foremost.