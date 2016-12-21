Chicago Blackhawks right wing Marian Hossa left Tuesday night's 4-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators after suffering an upper-body injury and did not return.

After the game, Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville said Hossa is day-to-day, and he is questionable for Friday's game.

Hossa, 37, played only five shifts and less than three minutes before leaving the ice at the end of the first period.

He has been one of the leaders of the Blackhawks' offense, with 16 goals and seven assists in 32 games this season.

The Blackhawks could get Corey Crawford back on the ice this week. The starting goaltender was activated from the injured reserve list following Tuesday's game.

Crawford, who had an emergency appendectomy on Dec. 3, is expected to return against the Colorado Avalanche.