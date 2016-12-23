MONTREAL -- Circle Jan. 12 on your calendars. That's the date of the next Devan Dubnyk-Carey Price matchup, when Dubnyk's Minnesota Wild host Price's Montreal Canadiens. It will be worth the price of admission, that's for sure. The two goalies are clearly the top Vezina Trophy contenders at this point.

I reached out to some GMs, all via text message, on Thursday to feel them out about their votes for the Vezina -- the award given annually to the league's top goalie -- so far this season.

"Those two are the top,'' a Western Conference GM responded, referring to Price and Dubnyk. "I would include Sergei Bobrovsky right below them.''

"Price, Bobrovsky, Dubnyk. I would say it's Price's trophy to lose,'' said a different Western Conference GM.

"I would have to say at this point [that] Dubynk has an edge over Price,'' said a third Western Conference GM. "The other guy that is quietly good and plays every night is [San Jose Sharks goalie] Martin Jones.''

And, finally, from a fourth Western Conference GM: "I am still a Price guy. Price, Dubnyk and Bobrovsky would be my three.''

It's a small sample size, but it certainly gives us an idea what the Vezina voters are feeling so far. And it's hard to argue with Price and Dubnyk -- and just behind them, Bobrovsky.

Corey Crawford was outstanding for the Chicago Blackhawks before he got hurt, no doubt, but he missed some time. Crawford may yet work his way back into this conversation now that he's back. The Boston Bruins' Tuukka Rask has had a pretty darn good opening half as well.

Sergei Bobrovsky has been stellar for the surprising Blue Jackets this season. Jamie Sabau/NHLI/Getty Images

But it's clear the 1-2-3 Vezina race right now is between Price, the consensus world No. 1 at the position, Dubnyk, he of the NHL-leading save percentage and goals-against average and Bobrovsky, the former Vezina winner who is at the heart of the Columbus Blue Jackets' stunning campaign.

Dubnyk, for one, tried to enjoy the lead-up to Thursday night's matchup with Price.

"It was a big (media) build-up. We joked in warm-ups. I said, 'I've been talking about you for the last week and a half.' He said, 'Same here,''' Dubnyk said with a chuckle. "You try to drown it out as much as you can and approach it like another game.

"There were -- I wouldn't say nerves is the right word -- but a little more excitement, I guess, with all that hype and just playing in this building.''

I wrote about Dubnyk's remarkable story a few weeks ago, and he just keeps adding to it.

He has an admirer in Price, too.

Editor's Picks Dubnyk's success didn't come easy It wasn't that long ago that Minnesota Wild sensation Devan Dubnyk was toiling away in the minors while struggling to get his game in shape. But just look at him now.

Pacioretty: 'We don't have egos on this team' Q&A: Captain Max Pacioretty explains the Canadiens' winning culture, why Alexander Radulov gets a bad rap, whether it's harder to play in Montreal and the Habs' obsession over fantasy football.

Goalies should be fair game for legal hit The hit by Cody Eakin on Henrik Lundqvist shows just how stupid the rule is that goalies shouldn't be hit when they're outside of the crease. Plus, praise from Sidney Crosby. 2 Related

"He's a good goalie," said Price -- who, like Dubnyk, summers in Kelowna, British Columbia, in the summer -- after Thursday's game. "His journey has been a rough one at times, but you got to respect his resilience and the way he's carried himself throughout the whole process. You got to tip your hat to a guy like that for sticking with it and finding a way to be successful."

What will be intriguing, if it remains a very close race between Price and Dubnyk, is how the GMs ultimately vote, for real, come the end of the season. As the one GM noted, you get that feeling that it's Price's award to lose -- meaning that if most GMs feel it's a toss-up, the Montreal star will most likely get the nod. So a tie goes to Price, and Dubnyk will have to steal the crown of world's best goalie off him.

Last year's Vezina Trophy winner, Braden Holtby, may still be heard from, too, before this season is out. And if Bobrovsky ends up with the most wins on the league's first-place team in Columbus, that's going to count for something, too.

But right now? I'm not sure how you don't give Dubnyk the nod. I mean, a .948 save percentage? Mercy.