The Buffalo Sabres' injury woes at forward continued Tuesday with the team announcing that Ryan O'Reilly is shelved indefinitely after an emergency appendectomy.

The 25-year-old O'Reilly has seven goals and 11 assists in 27 games. He had already missed six games earlier this season with an oblique injury.

Ryan O'Reilly is the latest member of the Sabres to go down. AP Photo/Gary Wiepert

Sabres star Jack Eichel missed the first 21 games of the season with an ankle sprain. Kyle Okposo, Evander Kane and Tyler Ennis are among the forwards who have also missed time due to injuries.

Buffalo is currently last in the Atlantic Division with 32 points.

It's unclear how long O'Reilly will be out, but Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford had an emergency appendectomy on Dec. 3 and returned Friday.