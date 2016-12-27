The Chicago Blackhawks activated center Artem Anisimov but put winger Marian Hossa on injured reserve before Tuesday's game against the Jets at the United Center.

Hossa, 37, played only five shifts and less than three minutes Dec. 20 before leaving the ice at the end of the first period with what the team later called an upper-body injury. Coach Joel Quenneville said before the Christmas break that he hoped both Hossa and Anisimov could return Tuesday. Hossa was placed on IR retroactive to Dec. 20.

Marian Hossa is not ready to return from an upper-body injury. Gregory Shamus/NHLI/Getty Images

Hossa has been one of the leaders of the Blackhawks' offense, with 16 goals and seven assists in 32 games this season.

Anisimov, who has 14 goals and 13 assists playing mostly on a line with Patrick Kane and Artemi Panarin, was placed on injured reserve Thursday. He suffered an upper-body injury during a Dec. 17 victory at St. Louis.