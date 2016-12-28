Conor Sheary gets his own rebound and lays the puck back to Sidney Crosby, who scores his 25th goal of the season to even the game for the Penguins as part of Pittsburgh's 5-2 win over New Jersey. (0:19)

It's no stretch to say Sidney Crosby is playing with confidence. Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Crosby thriving: Everyone in the hockey world would agree that Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is the best player in the world. But why is he on pace for a career-high 63 goals? Simple: The pressure is off. He has won two Stanley Cups, and no matter what happens the rest of his career, he has established himself as one of the all-time greats. Which means he can go out and have fun. He extended his points streak to five games with a goal and two assists in a 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. During the streak, he has four goals and four assists for eight points and leads the league with 25 goals in 30 games. He's still a tireless worker, and that will never change, but he's reaching new heights, and that's because he knows he can do it.

Blue Jackets crush the third: There's more than depth, goaltending, special teams and timely scoring behind the Columbus Blue Jackets' 13-game winning streak. The team's ability to dominate the third period with that killer instinct has been impressive. Columbus finished with a 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday to extend its streak, but it's the Blue Jackets' 15-0-2 record when leading after two periods this season that really stands out. When tied after 40 minutes, like they were against the Bruins, the Blue Jackets are 6-1-0. Teams with this type of ability to close the deal are tough to defend, an indication of their relentless drive. It's also a sign that the team has taken on the personality of its coach, John Tortorella. This team is focused.

Dubnyk doubling down: After Tuesday's OT win over the Nashville Predators, the Minnesota Wild have won 11 straight and goalie Devan Dubnyk has a career-best nine-game winning streak -- and he's 11-0-2 in the past 13 games. The 30-year-old has allowed two goals or less in 10 straight games. He has not allowed more than three goals in a game this season and has allowed three goals or fewer in 123 of 133 career games for the Wild. Dubnyk's presence since Jan. 15, 2015, has changed the landscape in Minnesota with his success. His personality and drive have become infectious in the room, and it's equating to wins. It's no fluke that he has become one of the best goalies in the league, and he should be an early candidate for the Vezina Trophy.