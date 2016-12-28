Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban has missed five straight games with an upper-body injury, and the team said on Wednesday that he will also sit out at least the next two as well.

The Predators host the Blackhawks on Thursday and travel to St. Louis on Friday. Their next game is Jan. 3 against the Canadiens, which would mark Subban's first game against his old team.

P.K. Subban is sidelined with an upper-body injury. Steve Roberts/CSM

Subban was acquired from the Canadiens during the offseason in a shocking deal for longtime Predators defenseman Shea Weber. Subban has seven goals and 10 assists in 29 games, but the Predators are a disappointing sixth in the tough Central Division.