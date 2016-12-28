The Chicago Blackhawks have signed star winger Artemi Panarin to a two-year extension.

The Russian goal scorer, 25, would have been a restricted free agent July 1, but he has agreed to a new deal that will pay him an average of $6 million per year starting next season, his agent, Tom Lynn, confirmed to ESPN.

He's currently earning $3.5 million per season.

Panarin will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of this new contract. The Blackhawks could not have fit him in under their long-term salary cap commitments given what the cost of a long-term deal would have been.

Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Marian Hossa, Artem Anisimov, Brent Seabrook, Duncan Keith and Corey Crawford all have long-term contracts signed through at least the 2019-20 season.

Panarin leads the Blackhawks (22-10-5) in points with 37 (15 goals, 22 assists).