SUNRISE, Fla. -- A fan was conscious and taken to a hospital after falling from a balcony during a Florida Panthers game at BB&T Arena on Wednesday night.

Lt. Gus Fernandez of the Sunrise Fire-Rescue Department says the fan was transported to Broward General Medical Center.

Panthers director of digital media Adelyn Biedenbach says the team will investigate the incident and that "the entire Panthers organization wishes the man a full recovery."

Florida lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2.

The Panthers are investigating an incident in which a man fell from a balcony at BB&T Arena.