          Panthers' Aleksander Barkov day-to-day with unspecified injury

          1:08 AM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Florida Panthers points leader Aleksander Barkov left in the second period of Wednesday night's 3-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs and did not return.

          His injury was not specified after the game.

          "We'll know more tomorrow. Just day-to-day," said Panthers interim coach Tom Rowe.

          Barkov, with nine goals and 18 assists, would be sorely missed in a lineup that needs offense.

          "It's tough. He's a great player. He's one of the best, if not the best two-way centerman in the league for his age group, so it's a hard one to replace," Rowe said.

          Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.