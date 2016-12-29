Florida Panthers points leader Aleksander Barkov left in the second period of Wednesday night's 3-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs and did not return.

His injury was not specified after the game.

"We'll know more tomorrow. Just day-to-day," said Panthers interim coach Tom Rowe.

Barkov, with nine goals and 18 assists, would be sorely missed in a lineup that needs offense.

"It's tough. He's a great player. He's one of the best, if not the best two-way centerman in the league for his age group, so it's a hard one to replace," Rowe said.

