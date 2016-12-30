The 2017 Winter Classic is almost upon us. Here are three storylines to watch for when the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues meet on Monday at Busch Stadium, the home of the St. Louis Cardinals.

The point is, this is a big deal

Is the Winter Classic worth more than just two points? It's a great question because this game remains the NHL's marquee regular-season event and it's big-time in terms of ratings, revenues and sponsors. Since it's always a rivalry game -- especially this season, between the Central Division foes Blackhawks and Blues -- a victory has the ability to jumpstart the winners on a streak at an important time of the season.

The Blues will take on the rival Blackhawks at Busch Stadium, the hallowed home grounds of St. Louis' beloved baseball Cardinals. Scott Rovak/NHLI via Getty Images

Talk to any player who has played in an outdoor game, and chances are he'll say that as much fun as the experience is, it's still a challenge to focus on the task at hand -- which is finishing the day with two points. The Blackhawks and their fans have been spoiled when it comes to outdoor games and Stanley Cup championships. Chicago's core has participated in four outdoor games since 2009. This game, however, is different for the Blues, who are playing in their first al fresco event and have never won a Cup. St. Louis also trails the Blackhawks by six points in the standings, so a win on home soil in front of its rabid fans could be exactly what the Blues need.

Panarin staying put key to 'Hawks future

Bridge deals have the ability to secure a team's core and help them pursue a Stanley Cup championship. That's exactly what Blackhawks' GM Stan Bowman was able to accomplish when he signed Artemi Panarin on Wednesday for two more years at $12 million. It's a great deal for both sides.

Sure, the highly skilled forward, who would have been a restricted free agent on July 1, is worth more than his current deal. But Panarin, 25, understands the organization's salary constraints and how important it is to keep the core together if the Blackhawks are to make another run at a title. He's currently Chicago's top point-getter and his presence in the lineup will be a major factor for the Blackhawks' future success. This deal buys Bowman and the Blackhawks time to figure out a long-term deal in hopes that the current $73 million salary cap increases. Bowman has shown in the past that he's not afraid of making a deal, while keeping his team's core intact.

Crease is the word for both teams

Will the Winter Classic provide a boost to the Blues' Jake Allen or the Blackhawks' Corey Crawford? Getty Images

It's going to be an important game for the teams' respective goaltenders. Jake Allen, who has been bothered by injury and inconsistent play of late, will get the start for the Blues. We've seen in the past how a strong game on this kind of stage can bolster a goalie's confidence -- and Allen could use some right about now. It also helps that he was able to catch his breath during the recent holiday break. He's scheduled to start against the Nashville Predators on Friday, before getting the nod against the Blackhawks on Monday.

Bowman needs to decide on the future of goalie Corey Crawford and his $6 million cap hit for the next three seasons. If Bowman can't get creative and keep the core together, he might move Crawford and keep Scott Darling, who will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1 and would be a less-expensive, but still effective, option.