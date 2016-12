PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

Coach Mike Sullivan said Thursday that Murray is "week-to-week." Murray left Wednesday night's comeback victory over Carolina after the second period. Marc-Andre Fleury came on in relief as the Penguins rallied for a 3-2 win.

Matt Murray missed the beginning of the NHL season after breaking his hand at the World Cup of Hockey. Now, he has a lower-body injury. Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Murray helped the Penguins to the franchise's fourth Stanley Cup last spring. The 22-year-old is 13-3-1 with a 2.18 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage for the Penguins, who began Thursday atop the Metropolitan Division.

Fleury, the winningest goaltender in club history, has struggled at times this season but has played better of late. The 32-year-old is 11-5-4 with a 3.13 goals-against and a .908 save percentage.