What do you need to know about last night's big stories? Joe McDonald gives us his take on the biggest and best. This is where we say, "Morning, Joe."

The Columbus Blue Jackets have now won 14 in a row. Bruce Fedyck-USA TODAY Sports

Big game on Saturday: If you don't have plans yet for New Year's Eve -- or even if you do -- make sure to tune into the Columbus Blue Jackets-Minnesota Wild tilt on Saturday. That's because both teams are on impressive winning streaks and that game will be the first time in NHL history a pair of teams are facing one another with runs of this length. The Blue Jackets extended their streak to 14 games with a 5-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets and the Wild ran theirs to 12 consecutive games after beating the New York Islanders, 6-4 on Thursday. One streak will end, and since the game is being played at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, I'm going with a Wild win over the Blue Jackets. Minnesota feeds off its fans and Xcel Energy Center is a fantastic environment in which to watch a game. This historic matchup is all the more impressive because both organizations entered the league as expansion teams 16 seasons ago and now are two of the hottest clubs in the NHL.

Filip Forsberg has found his hot hand again for the Nashville Predators. AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Forsberg fires it up: Despite the Nashville Predators' 3-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, forward Filip Forsberg is heating up -- and that's exactly what his team needs. In the win, Forsberg scored only his seventh goal of the season, but now has four in his last five games. That means the 22-year-old scored only three goals in the first 30 games of the season, a far cry from his production from 2015-16, when he pumped in 33 goals and 31 assists for 64 points in 82 games. If he can continue to produce, and the Predators roll off three or four wins in a row, Nashville could find itself in the playoff picture.

Leafs are lighting it up: Don't look now, but the Toronto Maple Leafs are on their own four-game winning streak after a 3-2 overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. We knew this team would be fun to watch during the organization's rebuilding process, but the Maple Leafs have exceeded expectations. They're getting contributions throughout the lineup and the young stars are producing like veterans. When a team is playing this well, it's tough to focus on one player, but rookie Auston Matthews is playing with so much confidence. He recorded his second consecutive multi-point game and now has 11 points in the past 10 games. Overall, he has 18 goals and 12 assists for 30 points in 35 games. He hasn't ceased to amaze. The Maple Leafs next play the Detroit Red Wings (in the Centennial Classic), Washington Capitals and New Jersey Devils, so by this time next week we could be talking about Toronto's seven-game streak.