In 2016's final under-24 player rankings, we offer a glimpse into what some of the NHL's top young players may do in 2017 and beyond. Happy new year, everyone.

Sam Reinhart has been one of the few bright spots for the Sabres this season. John Crouch/Icon Sportswire

Hot

Sam Reinhart, C, Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres have continued to struggle since fellow young gun Jack Eichel returned from injury, but that has been despite an impressive effort from Reinhart, the second-overall pick in the 2014 draft. The young center has been on fire for Buffalo of late, enjoying a five-game point streak during which he has two goals and six points. That's no small feat on a Sabres team that ranks near the bottom of the NHL in goals per game. He was finding chemistry with Ryan O'Reilly but O'Reilly's recent bout with appendicitis moved Reinhart onto a new top line with Kyle Okposo.

Matthew Tkachuk, LW, Calgary Flames

The Flames' season turned when Johnny Gaudreau returned to the lineup on Dec. 4 after missing 10 games with a broken finger. That new hope being felt in Calgary has been further buoyed by the emergence of Tkachuk, who was the sixth pick in last summer's draft and just turned 19 on Dec. 11. Despite being one of the youngest players in the NHL, the teenager has shown tremendous grit and determination and absolutely flourished skating alongside veterans Michael Frolik and Mikael Backlund. The line has been on fire lately, with Tkachuk collecting six points during his own five-game point streak.

Seth Jones, D, Columbus Blue Jackets

Though plenty of attention has been paid to rookie defenseman Zach Werenski, it's his defensive partner Jones who may be truly emerging as a leader for the powerhouse Blue Jackets (that's right, the powerhouse Blue Jackets). It's hard to believe that the 6-foot-4 defenseman is still only 22 years old considering that this is his fifth NHL season. But the fourth pick in the 2013 draft has become a pillar of strength since missing time in November with a fractured foot and is turning into the franchise defenseman many envisioned when he starred with the U.S. National Team Development Program. He's now Columbus' leader in minutes per game and was a standout in a 4-3 win against the Boston Bruins on Dec. 27 with a goal, three blocks, a game-high 24:37 in ice time and a plus-2 rating.

Finnish forward Jesse Puljujarvi has only one goal so far this season for the Oilers. Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Not

Jesse Puljujarvi, LW, Edmonton Oilers

On an Edmonton roster packed with young talent, the growing pains continue for the fourth pick in last summer's draft. The Oilers were expected to take their time developing the Finnish forward, but Puljujarvi still has yet to find his stride in his rookie season. It stands to reason that Edmonton expected more than a single goal from the rookie -- and that score came way back in his first NHL game on Oct. 12.

In Edmonton's 3-1 win on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Kings, Puljujarvi's 12:57 of ice time didn't seem like much. But it was actually the Finn's highest output in a month. Of course, a big reason for that is that Oilers coach Todd McLellan repeatedly made Puljujarvi a healthy scratch during the month of December, leading to questions about whether the rookie was being used correctly.

Brandon Carlo, D, Boston Bruins

The 20-year-old defenseman has been a great find for a Boston team scrambling to build a blue line that still relies heavily on captain Zdeno Chara, who turns 40 in March. But Carlo may have hit something of a rookie speed bump during the holidays, posting a negative rating in three of his past four games. As such, Carlo has seen his minutes reduced of late by coach Claude Julien.

Despite the recent struggles, Carlo is still seen as the future of Boston's defensive corps and continues to skate alongside Chara, giving the 2015 second-round pick the unique opportunity to learn from one of the game's best.

Bo Horvat, C, Vancouver Canucks

The emergence of the physical and skilled forward has been a beacon of hope for the future in Vancouver, where the Canucks continue to focus most of their offensive energies on Henrik Sedin and Daniel Sedin, who are now 36 and slowly approaching the end of their illustrious NHL careers. But while the Canucks have competed valiantly in December, it's been a frustrating few weeks for the 21-year-old Horvat.

Though he enjoyed a four-game point streak in the middle of the month, Horvat has been a minus player in each of his past three games. Perhaps most distressing, the youngster the Canucks have looked to as a source of secondary scoring has just two goals in December, one of which was scored into an empty net. Still, his 10 goals are tied for the team lead and there's plenty of season left for Horvat to rebound in 2017.

Young guns showdown

The Centennial Classic features some of league's brightest young stars, highlighted by Detroit's Dylan Larkin and Toronto's Auston Matthews. Getty Images

Auston Matthews, C, Toronto Maple Leafs versus Dylan Larkin, C, Detroit Red Wings, Jan. 1, 3 p.m. ET

It should be quite the spectacle on New Year's Day when the Maple Leafs and Red Wings head outside to Exhibition Stadium for the Centennial Classic. The Original Six matchup will kick off the NHL's centennial celebration and also feature many of the league's brightest young stars. Naturally, much of the focus will be on Matthews and Larkin.

Larkin was an All-Star last season as a teenager and Matthews has taken Leafs Nation by storm since being selected first overall in last summer's draft. With 18 goals already, Matthews could join Larkin among the select few who have been All-Stars in their rookie season. Larkin leads Detroit with 10 goals and remains one of the NHL's fastest and most dynamic skaters.

But this outdoor faceoff won't just feature Matthews and Larkin. Numerous other young guns will also be on display. They include Toronto forwards Mitch Marner and William Nylander, two of the top-scoring rookies in the NHL, and Detroit forward Anthony Mantha, who has 13 points -- including two game-winning goals -- in 21 games since being called up by the Red Wings on Nov. 11. Throw in 22-year-old Toronto defenseman Morgan Rielly and this could be a real treat for hockey fans.