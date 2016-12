The New York Islanders waived goalie Jaroslav Halak on Friday.

The move comes one day after Halak was pulled after allowing four goals on 24 shots during a 6-4 loss to the Minnesota Wild.

For the season, Halak is 6-8-5 with a 3.23 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage.

Thomas Greiss and Jean-Francois Berube are the goalies currently on the Islanders' roster.