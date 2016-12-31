        <
          Finns change coach after failing to reach quarterfinals

          11:58 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          HELSINKI -- Finland has changed its hockey coach at the World Junior Championship after Jukka Rautakorpi failed to take the team into the quarterfinals in Canada.

          Finland's under-20 team is at the bottom of Group A and will be relegated. The team will play its final game Saturday, against Switzerland in Toronto.

          The Finnish Ice Hockey Association said Jussi Ahokas, the national under-18 coach, has taken over.

          Rautakorpi had coached the team since the beginning of the season, with Finland losing its first three preliminary-round games.

          The International Ice Hockey Federation said it will be the first time that a defending world junior champion will have to play in the relegation round.