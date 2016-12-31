HELSINKI -- Finland has changed its hockey coach at the World Junior Championship after Jukka Rautakorpi failed to take the team into the quarterfinals in Canada.

Finland's under-20 team is at the bottom of Group A and will be relegated. The team will play its final game Saturday, against Switzerland in Toronto.

Finland won the World Juniors title last year but is winless at this year's tournament. Roni Rekomaa/Getty Images

The Finnish Ice Hockey Association said Jussi Ahokas, the national under-18 coach, has taken over.

Rautakorpi had coached the team since the beginning of the season, with Finland losing its first three preliminary-round games.

The International Ice Hockey Federation said it will be the first time that a defending world junior champion will have to play in the relegation round.