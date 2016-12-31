New Jersey Devils defenseman John Moore was taken off the ice on a stretcher after a hard hit into the boards by Washington's Tom Wilson on Saturday.
After collapsing to the ice, he was moving and appeared to be talking. During the broadcast, it was announced that Moore was taken to a hospital for observation.
As Moore went to retrieve a puck, Wilson hit him between the numbers, crushing his face and upper body into the boards. No penalty was called on the play.
The 26-year-old Moore has a career-high five goals to go along with eight assists this season. He has also played for the Blue Jackets, Rangers and Coyotes.