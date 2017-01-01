Weather is throwing some kinks into the NHL's slate of outdoor games this weekend.

On Sunday, the start of the Centennial Classic between the Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs at Exhibition Stadium was delayed a half-hour because of glare from the sun on the ice. The league cited player safety for deciding to push back the start time from 3 p.m. ET.

Red Wings and Maple Leafs alumni played a game outdoors at Exhibition Stadium on Saturday. Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images

The Chicago Blackhawks are supposed to play the St. Louis Blues in the Winter Classic at Busch Stadium on Monday, but there is rain in the forecast to go with temperatures around 60 degrees. There is a possibility that the game may have to be pushed back to Tuesday.

As recently as October, an outdoor game -- the Heritage Classic between the Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets in Winnipeg -- was delayed almost two hours due to sun glare on the ice.