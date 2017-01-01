Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban was placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury and will be re-evaluated in two to three weeks, the team announced on Sunday.

Subban hasn't played since Dec. 15, and Nashville hasn't revealed the nature of the injury.

P.K. Subban is sidelined with an upper-body injury. Steve Roberts/CSM

Subban was acquired from the Canadiens during the offseason in a shocking deal for longtime Predators defenseman Shea Weber. Subban has seven goals and 10 assists in 29 games, but the Predators are a disappointing fifth in the tough Central Division.