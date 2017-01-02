ST. LOUIS -- Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull was walking through Busch Stadium when he first met St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko.

It was a chance meeting on Saturday between a Blues legend from the past and a current St. Louis superstar. Hull's advice was simple. "Grab that biscuit and do something with it. Entertain the people," Hull told Tarasenko.

"I was really happy that he talked with me," Tarasenko said. "He told me a lot of good [advice], and if I see him again I'll say thanks for helping me. Same with Brett Hull. They both tell me good stuff and it really helps me."

Some of the NHL's brightest players and biggest names will be on display during the 2017 Winter Classic, when the Blues host the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday at Busch Stadium. Two of the best players in the world will go head-to-head as Tarasenko and his fellow Russian superstar, the Blackhawks' Artemi Panarin, face off. Along with the Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin and the Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin, Tarasenko and Panarin are among the top Russian players in the league. Both are proud of their accomplishments, as well as of those of their countrymen.

"It's not just the two of us," Panarin said. "If you look at all the other Russian players, it's very encouraging to see the success that they've been able to achieve, regardless of all the difficulties that they had to overcome to get to the NHL."

Tarasenko and Panarin are ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, in the league in points. Tarasenko, 25, has 16 goals and 23 assists for 39 points. Panarin, 25, has 15 goals and 23 assists for 38 points.

"It's really proud for me and for them to be on top, not just [in] scoring, but being good players and teammates," Tarasenko said. "It's most about our teammates, because we both have great teams to play on and we have really good players and coaches here. It's the same in Chicago. When we grew up together we were dreaming about [playing in the NHL]. After we won World Championship, I was like 'Hey, are we going to meet anytime in the future, or no?' We were so sad because we thought we would never meet again. But our friendship keeps going."

Tarasenko and Panarin, left, are ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, in the league in points. Tarasenko has 16 goals and 23 assists for 39 points. Panarin has 15 goals and 23 assists for 38 points. Billy Hurst-USA TODAY Sports

As does their success in the NHL -- and they'll showcase that skill during the league's marquee regular-season event.

No one understands better some of the challenges Tarasenko has faced along the road to the NHL than Panarin -- and vice-versa.

"It's harder than it looks like to come here and [learn] the culture," Tarasenko said. "We have a really good group of guys here, so they helped me a lot when I came here and they make my life way easier. I feel like home here and I'm really happy to play in St. Louis."

The language barrier can be a challenge, making it difficult to communicate with teammates on the ice. It didn't help that Tarasenko was the only Russian on the Blues roster until this season. He began to learn English when he was in school and during a few trips to England. He said that conversing with his teammates helped him become fluent.

"I spoke English pretty good for a Russian guy when I came here," Tarasenko said. "I would go over the word of the day, like 'screwdriver,' so it wasn't a problem for me here."

Panarin still uses an interpreter, but when asked if he likes his nickname, Bread Man, he quickly answered in English: "Yes. I like it, yeah."

His favorite English phrase? "What the f ---," Panarin said with a laugh.

Editor's Picks Q&A: Bobby and Brett Hull Brett Hull and Bobby Hull, who have 1,351 goals between them, sat down after the Winter Classic alumni game to talk hockey. We listened and wrote down their answers.

Feel the buzz: Outdoor games still rock Why is it so fashionable to be down on the idea of outdoor games? The fans, players, sponsors and teams love them. And for those reasons, there should be more.

Buccigross: Skating outdoors refreshes the soul What is a backyard rink to you? To John Buccigross, it's more than a sheet of cold, perfect ice. It's also a place of possibility and wonder, of hot cocoa and cold wrist shots -- and happiness. 2 Related

Panarin has already played in an outdoor game, but this will be Tarasenko's first in North America. He explained that he used to practice outside every day at 7 a.m. in Russia when he was a kid.

"[The] only way they cancelled it was [if it was] more [than] minus-25 degrees. So [it's] minus-25 and you're still skating," Tarasenko said with a smile. "We played a lot of games outside, too, because we don't have that much ice in my hometown. It was a pretty good experience, and this game will bring me and other guys back to the past."

Tarasenko inked an eight-year deal worth $60 million during the summer of 2015, while Panarin recently agreed to a two-year bridge deal worth $12 million. It was limited because of the Blackhawks' salary-cap constraints.

"Some of the excess pressure has not gone away, but it's not such a long-term deal that I can totally put it out of my mind," Panarin said. "In another year, year-and-a-half, the question will probably come up again. It's in a good spot for the time being but it's a question that will come back up in a little bit."

When asked if he spoke with Panarin about his deal, Tarasenko said with a smile: "No, because he's the enemy now."

These "enemies" will follow Hull's advice and will continue to entertain the fans.

"I told [Tarasenko], 'If Chicago had you, or if you had the Bread Man, it would be a pretty good team,'" Hull said. "No, it's great. It's great that good young players are coming along like that to entertain you. That's what we need. We need guys like these future Hall of Famers in the game today."