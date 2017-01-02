The Montreal Canadiens have signed backup goalie Al Montoya to a two-year extension, the team announced Monday.

The deal is worth an average of $1.065 million per season, a source told ESPN.com.

By extending Montoya, who would have been an unrestricted free agent July 1, the Canadiens now have a goalie they can expose in the June expansion draft.

Al Montoya gets an extension, and the Canadiens get a goalie they can expose in the expansion draft. Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

Neither of Montreal's minor league goalie prospects, Charlie Lindgren and Zach Fucale, are eligible per expansion draft rules. So the Canadiens needed to either find a goalie who met the requirements or extend Montoya. Canadiens star goalie Carey Price, who has a no-movement clause, is not eligible for the expansion draft, either.

All NHL teams must expose at least four players that meet requirements for the Las Vegas expansion franchise: one goalie, one defenseman and two forwards.