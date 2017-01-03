What do you need to know about last night's big stories? Joe McDonald gives us his take on the biggest and best. This is where we say, "Morning, Joe."
Confident Columbus: The Columbus Blue Jackets are the hottest team in the NHL with a 15-game winning streak, but it's more than just because of the goaltending of Sergei Bobrovsky, depth and special teams. The real reason for the streak is that the Blue Jackets believe in themselves. Their confidence is through the roof. When you look at this team, there's no reason to believe that it can lose. It has everything. It has determination, which is a huge intangible in today's league. The winning streak will come to an end, of course, but it won't be this week: The Blue Jackets face the Edmonton Oilers (Tuesday), Washington Capitals (Thursday) and New York Rangers (Saturday) this week, so count on them extending the streak to 18. The record of 17 -- set by the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins -- is in jeopardy.
Nashville is next: Memo to the NHL: Nashville should be next. The Centennial Classic was amazing in Toronto. The Winter Classic in St. Louis was outstanding. The next big outdoor game should be in the Music City. When the All-Star Game was there last season, it was classic, but a Winter Classic there would be beyond astonishing. Certain markets deserve the marquee event. A hockey game at Nissan Stadium, the home of the Tennessee Titans, would be epic, as would the festivities around it. Playing against an opponent such as the Pittsburgh Penguins would be classic. It's not about ratings or big markets, it's about how a city can put on a show and St. Louis proved it. Nashville would too.
Devils getting closer: The New Jersey Devils should be a Stanley Cup playoff team. They have the goaltending in Cory Schneider and the depth is improving. The team's 3-0 victory over the Boston Bruins on Monday is a clear indication how good the team is and why it should battle for a postseason berth. New Jersey is one of those teams that is on the fringe, along with the Bruins. Both teams have been getting outstanding goaltending and that will need to continue if they want to earn a postseason berth.