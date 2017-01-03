What do you need to know about last night's big stories? Joe McDonald gives us his take on the biggest and best. This is where we say, "Morning, Joe."

Cam Atkinson and the Blue Jackets are in a zone like no other, largely because of their confidence. David Berding/Icon Sportswire

Confident Columbus: The Columbus Blue Jackets are the hottest team in the NHL with a 15-game winning streak, but it's more than just because of the goaltending of Sergei Bobrovsky, depth and special teams. The real reason for the streak is that the Blue Jackets believe in themselves. Their confidence is through the roof. When you look at this team, there's no reason to believe that it can lose. It has everything. It has determination, which is a huge intangible in today's league. The winning streak will come to an end, of course, but it won't be this week: The Blue Jackets face the Edmonton Oilers (Tuesday), Washington Capitals (Thursday) and New York Rangers (Saturday) this week, so count on them extending the streak to 18. The record of 17 -- set by the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins -- is in jeopardy.