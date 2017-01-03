NASHVILLE -- Montreal Canadiens captain Max Pacioretty had to be helped off the ice after he was hit by a shot from teammate Shea Weber during the morning skate Tuesday.

Pacioretty is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nashville Predators, coach Michel Therrien said.

Editor's Picks Subban 'optimistic' while recovering from injury The Predators' P.K. Subban remains "optimistic" as he continues to recover from an upper-body injury that has kept him out since Dec. 15.

It also was a sour beginning to Weber's much-anticipated return to Nashville -- his first game back since a blockbuster trade in June that saw the longtime Nashville captain dealt to Montreal for flamboyant defenseman P.K. Subban.

Subban will not play in the game because of an upper-body injury that will keep him out of the Nashville lineup for the next two to three weeks.

Weber, meanwhile, had dinner Monday night with some former Predators teammates. He said he offered to pay, but his former teammates insisted on picking up the tab.

It's expected there will be an in-game tribute to Weber.

Weber, 31, made it clear he was looking forward to moving on from the homecoming story and wasn't interested in engaging in much reflection on his 11 seasons in Nashville.

"I'm going to go back and prepare like I would for any other game," Weber said. "Obviously it's going to be all business on the ice. Saw some friends last night and talked and hung out a little bit, but today's work and we're going try and win."