Scoring from up and down the lineup has been key for the Blue Jackets. Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Blue Jackets one away: The Columbus Blue Jackets extended their winning streak to 16 games with a 3-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday, the second-longest single-season winning streak in NHL history. The Pittsburgh Penguins own the current record at 17 from 1992-93. Once again, depth proved crucial for the Blue Jackets, as Nick Foligno, Cam Atkinson and William Karlsson all scored. The best part of the night had to be the smile on Sergei Bobrovsky's face. The Columbus goalie made 21 saves and is 15-0-1 in his last 16 games. Overall, he is 25-5-2, with a 1.92 goals-against average and a .934 save percentage. The Blue Jackets are showing zero signs of slowing down and they'll attempt to tie the all-time mark when they play at the Washington Capitals on Thursday. If they can match it, they'll have the chance to set a new mark when they host the New York Rangers on Saturday.

Matthews storms the top: The Washington Capitals handed the Toronto Maple Leafs their first loss in six games with a 6-5 overtime victory on Tuesday. Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin scored the winning goal in OT, and the Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews collected two assists to extend his points streak to seven games with six goals and five assists. The 19-year-old rookie forward is playing with so much confidence. He's also tied for the league lead for rookie scoring, joining the Winnipeg Jets' Patrik Laine with 20 goals and 14 assists for 34 points each. The Nos. 1 and 2 picks from June's draft will bring the rookie scoring race down to the wire, and it's going to be exciting to watch. It's common for rookies to deal with the ebbs and flows of their first NHL season, but Matthews and Laine have remained relatively consistent -- Laine has five points in his past five games.

Wicked, Weber: Former Predators defenseman Shea Weber had an interesting homecoming in his first game back in Nashville since being traded to the Montreal Canadiens for P.K. Subban during the offseason. On Tuesday night, he scored the tying goal before Max Pacioretty scored with 30 seconds left in overtime to give the Canadiens a 2-1 victory over the Preds. The 31-year-old blueliner has been instrumental in Montreal's success this season. He has 10 goals and 12 assists for 22 points in 38 games, he's a plus-17 and he's averaging 25 minutes of ice time.