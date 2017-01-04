Cam Atkinson strikes first and William Karlsson's one-timer gets by a screened Cam Talbot, which proves to be the game winner, as the Blue Jackets top the Oilers to win their 16th straight. (1:01)

How the Columbus Blue Jackets' consecutive-wins streak came together:

Win No. 1

Nov. 29: Blue Jackets 5, Tampa Bay Lightning 1

Record: 12-5-4; TBL record before the game: 13-10-1

Highlights: Sergei Bobrovsky, making his 19th start in 21 games, makes 26 saves; Josh Anderson has a goal and two assists

Deeper dive: CBJ outhits TB 33-16, led by Boone Jenner's 10

Seth Jones and Sergei Bobrovsky continued the streak with win No. 2 against Colorado. Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

Win No. 2

Dec. 1: Blue Jackets 3, Colorado Avalanche 2

Record: 13-5-4; COL record before the game: 9-12-1

Highlights: Brandon Saad scores a goal and adds an assist

Deeper dive: CBJ wins despite going 14-39 on faceoffs, including William Karlsson going 0-11

Win No. 3

Dec. 3: Blue Jackets 3, Arizona Coyotes 2 (SO)

Record: 14-5-4; ARZ record before the game: 8-10-4

Highlights: CBJ fires 60 shots at Mike Smith and goes 4-for-5 on the PK

Deeper dive: Brandon Saad has one goal on nine shots

Win No. 4

Dec. 5: Blue Jackets 4, Coyotes 1

Record: 15-5-4; ARZ record before the game: 8-11-4

Highlights: Sam Gagner has two goals and two assists

Deeper dive: Brandon Dubinsky goes 12-4 on faceoffs; William Karlsson goes 9-3

Jack Johnson and Sergei Bobrovsky celebrate win No. 5, which came against the Detroit Red Wings. Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

Win No. 5

Dec. 9: Blue Jackets 4, Detroit Red Wings 1

Record: 16-5-4; DET record before the game: 13-11-3

Highlights: CBJ outshot for the first time during the streak and only the second time in 11 games

Deeper dive: Seth Jones blocks five shots

Win No. 6

Dec. 10: Blue Jackets 6, New York Islanders 2

Record: 17-5-4; NYI record before the game: 11-10-5

Highlights: CBJ scores four unanswered goals on 13 shots in the third period

Deeper dive: Sergei Bobrovsky has allowed two goals or fewer in 18 of 23 games

Win No. 7

Dec. 13: Blue Jackets 3, Edmonton Oilers 1

Record: 18-5-4; EDM record before the game: 15-11-5

Highlights: Sergei Bobrovsky makes 33 saves; Sam Gagner has a goal and an assist

Deeper dive: CBJ goes 2-5 on the PP, 4-4 on the PK

Win No. 8

Dec. 16: Blue Jackets 4, Calgary Flames 1

Record: 19-5-4; CGY record before the game: 16-14-2

Highlights: Sam Gagner scores fifth goal in fifth game

Deeper dive: CGY has 15 giveaways; CBJ had 4

John Tortorella reached 500 wins with victory No. 9 of the streak. Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

Win No. 9

Dec. 18: Blue Jackets 4, Vancouver Canucks 3 (OT)

Record: 20-5-4; VAN record before the game: 13-15-3

Highlights: Brandon Saad scores two goals; coach John Tortorella becomes first U.S. coach to win 500 games

Deeper dive: David Savard plays game-high 24:42

Win No. 10

Dec. 20: Blue Jackets 3, Los Angeles Kings 2 (SO)

Record: 21-5-4; LAK record before the game: 16-12-3

Highlights: Curtis McElhinney makes 44 saves; Cam Atkinson scores two goals and one in the shootout; CBJ breaks franchise record for consecutive wins

Deeper dive: Seth Jones has his first minus (minus-1) in 12 games

Win No. 11

Dec. 22: Blue Jackets 7, Pittsburgh Penguins 1

Record: 22-5-4; PIT record before the game: 21-7-5

Highlights: Scott Hartnell's hat trick marks first time he has scored in nine games; CBJ scores seven unanswered goals

Deeper dive: Brandon Dubinsky was 10-3 on faceoffs

Win No. 12

Dec. 23: Blue Jackets 2, Montreal Canadiens 1

Record: 23-5-4; MTL record before the game: 21-8-4

Highlights: Sergei Bobrovsky makes 36 saves; with an assist, Cam Atkinson extends points streak to nine games

Deeper dive: Markus Nutivaara blocks four shots

Win No. 13

Dec. 27: Blue Jackets 4, Boston Bruins 3

Record: 24-5-4; BOS record before the game: 18-14-4

Highlights: Sergei Bobrovsky makes 37 saves; CBJ goes 3-3 on the PK

Deeper dive: CBJ ninth team in NHL history to win 13 in a row

Win No. 14

Dec. 29: Blue Jackets 5, Winnipeg Jets 3

Record: 25-5-4; WPG record before the game: 17-17-3

Highlights: Nick Foligno has a goal and two assists; Alexander Wennberg has two goals

Deeper dive: Foligno and Brandon Saad have five shots each

Cam Atkinson kept the Blue Jackets rolling with a clutch win over the streaking Wild. Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Win No. 15

Dec. 31: Blue Jackets 4, Minnesota Wild 2

Record: 26-5-4; MIN record before the game: 23-8-4

Highlights: Sergei Bobrovsky makes 29 saves; Cam Atkinson scores two goals; CBJ snaps MIN 12-game winning streak

Deeper dive: CBJ went 14-0 in December

Win No. 16

Jan. 3: Blue Jackets 3, Edmonton Oilers 1

Record: 27-5-4; EDM record before the game: 19-12-7

Highlights: CBJ goes 2-4 on the PP

Deeper dive: CBJ limits EDM to four shots in the first period

