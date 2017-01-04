How the Columbus Blue Jackets' consecutive-wins streak came together:
Win No. 1
Nov. 29: Blue Jackets 5, Tampa Bay Lightning 1
Record: 12-5-4; TBL record before the game: 13-10-1
Highlights: Sergei Bobrovsky, making his 19th start in 21 games, makes 26 saves; Josh Anderson has a goal and two assists
Deeper dive: CBJ outhits TB 33-16, led by Boone Jenner's 10
Win No. 2
Dec. 1: Blue Jackets 3, Colorado Avalanche 2
Record: 13-5-4; COL record before the game: 9-12-1
Highlights: Brandon Saad scores a goal and adds an assist
Deeper dive: CBJ wins despite going 14-39 on faceoffs, including William Karlsson going 0-11
Win No. 3
Dec. 3: Blue Jackets 3, Arizona Coyotes 2 (SO)
Record: 14-5-4; ARZ record before the game: 8-10-4
Highlights: CBJ fires 60 shots at Mike Smith and goes 4-for-5 on the PK
Deeper dive: Brandon Saad has one goal on nine shots
Win No. 4
Dec. 5: Blue Jackets 4, Coyotes 1
Record: 15-5-4; ARZ record before the game: 8-11-4
Highlights: Sam Gagner has two goals and two assists
Deeper dive: Brandon Dubinsky goes 12-4 on faceoffs; William Karlsson goes 9-3
Win No. 5
Dec. 9: Blue Jackets 4, Detroit Red Wings 1
Record: 16-5-4; DET record before the game: 13-11-3
Highlights: CBJ outshot for the first time during the streak and only the second time in 11 games
Deeper dive: Seth Jones blocks five shots
Win No. 6
Dec. 10: Blue Jackets 6, New York Islanders 2
Record: 17-5-4; NYI record before the game: 11-10-5
Highlights: CBJ scores four unanswered goals on 13 shots in the third period
Deeper dive: Sergei Bobrovsky has allowed two goals or fewer in 18 of 23 games
Win No. 7
Dec. 13: Blue Jackets 3, Edmonton Oilers 1
Record: 18-5-4; EDM record before the game: 15-11-5
Highlights: Sergei Bobrovsky makes 33 saves; Sam Gagner has a goal and an assist
Deeper dive: CBJ goes 2-5 on the PP, 4-4 on the PK
Win No. 8
Dec. 16: Blue Jackets 4, Calgary Flames 1
Record: 19-5-4; CGY record before the game: 16-14-2
Highlights: Sam Gagner scores fifth goal in fifth game
Deeper dive: CGY has 15 giveaways; CBJ had 4
Win No. 9
Dec. 18: Blue Jackets 4, Vancouver Canucks 3 (OT)
Record: 20-5-4; VAN record before the game: 13-15-3
Highlights: Brandon Saad scores two goals; coach John Tortorella becomes first U.S. coach to win 500 games
Deeper dive: David Savard plays game-high 24:42
Win No. 10
Dec. 20: Blue Jackets 3, Los Angeles Kings 2 (SO)
Record: 21-5-4; LAK record before the game: 16-12-3
Highlights: Curtis McElhinney makes 44 saves; Cam Atkinson scores two goals and one in the shootout; CBJ breaks franchise record for consecutive wins
Deeper dive: Seth Jones has his first minus (minus-1) in 12 games
Win No. 11
Dec. 22: Blue Jackets 7, Pittsburgh Penguins 1
Record: 22-5-4; PIT record before the game: 21-7-5
Highlights: Scott Hartnell's hat trick marks first time he has scored in nine games; CBJ scores seven unanswered goals
Deeper dive: Brandon Dubinsky was 10-3 on faceoffs
Win No. 12
Dec. 23: Blue Jackets 2, Montreal Canadiens 1
Record: 23-5-4; MTL record before the game: 21-8-4
Highlights: Sergei Bobrovsky makes 36 saves; with an assist, Cam Atkinson extends points streak to nine games
Deeper dive: Markus Nutivaara blocks four shots
Win No. 13
Dec. 27: Blue Jackets 4, Boston Bruins 3
Record: 24-5-4; BOS record before the game: 18-14-4
Highlights: Sergei Bobrovsky makes 37 saves; CBJ goes 3-3 on the PK
Deeper dive: CBJ ninth team in NHL history to win 13 in a row
Win No. 14
Dec. 29: Blue Jackets 5, Winnipeg Jets 3
Record: 25-5-4; WPG record before the game: 17-17-3
Highlights: Nick Foligno has a goal and two assists; Alexander Wennberg has two goals
Deeper dive: Foligno and Brandon Saad have five shots each
Win No. 15
Dec. 31: Blue Jackets 4, Minnesota Wild 2
Record: 26-5-4; MIN record before the game: 23-8-4
Highlights: Sergei Bobrovsky makes 29 saves; Cam Atkinson scores two goals; CBJ snaps MIN 12-game winning streak
Deeper dive: CBJ went 14-0 in December
Win No. 16
Jan. 3: Blue Jackets 3, Edmonton Oilers 1
Record: 27-5-4; EDM record before the game: 19-12-7
Highlights: CBJ goes 2-4 on the PP
Deeper dive: CBJ limits EDM to four shots in the first period
Win No. 17?
Jan. 5 at Washington Capitals
Win No. 18?
Jan. 7 vs. New York Rangers
Win No. 19?
Jan. 8 vs. Philadelphia Flyers