        <
        >

          How the streak-chasing Columbus Blue Jackets were assembled

          Brandon Saad has been leading the way for the streaking Blue Jackets. AP Photo/David Zalubowski
          1:43 PM ET
          • Paul GrantESPN.com
            Close
            • Deputy editor at ESPN.com
            • Six years at The Sporting News
            • Also worked at Consumer Reports, Ottawa Sun, Peterborough Examiner, Toronto Sun
            • Author of "Baptism by Ice"

          The Columbus Blue Jackets have seemingly come out of nowhere and are on the verge of tying one of the league's more impressive records -- most consecutive wins in a season. With a win Thursday against the Washington Capitals, the Blue Jackets would have 17 wins in a row, which would equal the mark set by the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins.

          So, just who are these guys and where did they come from? We've got the scoop. Listed with each player is his number, age, height, weigh, shot, nationality, role and how he was obtained.

          FORWARDS

          20 Brandon Saad 24 6-1 202 L American

          Role: Goal scorer; first-line winger

          Acquired with Alex Broadhurst and Michael Paliotta from Chicago Blackhawks for Artem Anisimov, Marko Dano, Jeremy Morin, Corey Tropp and a fourth-round pick in 2016 draft on June 30, 2015

          10 Alexander Wennberg 22 6-2 196 L Swedish

          Role: First-line center; plays the point on first-unit power play

          First-round pick, 14th overall, in 2013 draft

          71 Nick Foligno 29 6-0 210 L American

          Role: Captain; first-line winger; first-unit power-play winger

          Rights acquired from Ottawa Senators in exchange for Marc Methot on July 1, 2012

          38 Boone Jenner 23 6-2 202 L Canadian

          Role: Power forward; second-line winger

          Second-round pick, 37th overall, in 2011 draft

          17 Brandon Dubinsky 30 6-1 210 L American

          Role: Primary faceoff center

          Acquired with Artem Anisimov, Tim Erixon and a first-round pick in 2013 draft from New York Rangers for Rick Nash, Steven Delisle and a conditional third-round pick in 2013 draft on July 23, 2012

          13 Cam Atkinson 27 5-7 173 R American

          Role: Goal scorer; first-unit power-play winger

          Sixth-round pick, 157th overall, in 2008 draft

          11 Matt Calvert 27 5-10 192 L Canadian

          Role: Gritty third-line winger

          Fifth-round pick, 127th overall, in 2008 draft

          25 William Karlsson 23 6-0 185 L Swedish

          Role: Secondary faceoff center

          Acquired with Rene Bourque and a 2015 second-round pick from Anaheim Ducks for James Wisniewski and a 2015 third-round pick (Detroit's) on March 2, 2015

          34 Josh Anderson 22 6-3 212 R Canadian

          Role: Third-line winger

          Fourth-round pick, 95th overall, in 2012 draft

          43 Scott Hartnell 34 6-2 210 L Canadian

          Role: Fourth-line scorer

          Acquired in exchange for R.J. Umberger and a fourth-round pick in 2015 draft on June 23, 2014

          45 Lukas Sedlak 23 6-0 207 L Czech

          Role: Fourth-line center

          Sixth-round pick, 158th overall, at 2011 draft

          89 Sam Gagner 27 5-11 202 R Canadian

          Role: Fourth-line scorer; first-unit power-play center

          Signed as a free agent on Aug. 1

          33 Markus Hannikainen 23 6-2 189 L Finnish

          Role: Fourth-line winger

          Signed to a two-year entry level contract on April 20, 2015

          DEFENSEMEN

          8 Zach Werenski 19 6-2 209 L American

          Role: Offensive defenseman; first-unit power-play quarterback

          First-round pick, eighth overall, in 2015 draft

          3 Seth Jones 22 6-5 210 R American

          Role: No. 1 defenseman

          Acquired from Nashville Predators in exchange for Ryan Johansen on Jan. 6, 2016

          7 Jack Johnson 29 6-1 231 L American

          Role: Defensive defenseman

          Acquired with a first-round pick in the 2013 draft from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for Jeff Carter on Feb. 23, 2012

          58 David Savard 26 6-2 219 R Canadian

          Role: No. 1 shutdown defenseman

          Fourth-round pick, 94th overall, in 2009 draft

          27 Ryan Murray 23 6-1 201 L Canadian

          Role: Third-pairing defenseman

          First-round pick, second overall, in 2012 draft

          65 Markus Nutivaara 22 6-0 185 L Finnish

          Role: Third-pairing defenseman

          Seventh-round pick, 189th overall, in 2015 draft

          54 Scott Harrington 23 6-2 205 L Canadian

          Role: Third-pairing defenseman

          Acquired from Toronto Maple Leafs with a conditional draft pick in exchange for Kerby Rychel on June 25, 2016

          GOALIES

          72 Sergei Bobrovsky 28 6-2 190 L Russian

          Role: No. 1 goalie

          Acquired from Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for second- and fourth-round picks in the 2012 draft and a fourth-round pick in the 2013 draft on June 22, 2012

          30 Curtis McElhinney 33 6-2 207 L Canadian

          Role: Backup goalie

          Acquired with a second-round pick (later traded to Philadelphia) in the 2012 draft and a fifth-round pick in the 2013 draft from Phoenix in exchange for Antoine Vermette on Feb. 22, 2012

          Averages: Weight: 206.6 Height: 73.3 Age: 26.3