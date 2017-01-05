The Columbus Blue Jackets have seemingly come out of nowhere and are on the verge of tying one of the league's more impressive records -- most consecutive wins in a season. With a win Thursday against the Washington Capitals, the Blue Jackets would have 17 wins in a row, which would equal the mark set by the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins.

So, just who are these guys and where did they come from? We've got the scoop. Listed with each player is his number, age, height, weigh, shot, nationality, role and how he was obtained.

FORWARDS

20 Brandon Saad 24 6-1 202 L American

Role: Goal scorer; first-line winger

Acquired with Alex Broadhurst and Michael Paliotta from Chicago Blackhawks for Artem Anisimov, Marko Dano, Jeremy Morin, Corey Tropp and a fourth-round pick in 2016 draft on June 30, 2015

10 Alexander Wennberg 22 6-2 196 L Swedish

Role: First-line center; plays the point on first-unit power play

First-round pick, 14th overall, in 2013 draft

71 Nick Foligno 29 6-0 210 L American

Role: Captain; first-line winger; first-unit power-play winger

Rights acquired from Ottawa Senators in exchange for Marc Methot on July 1, 2012

38 Boone Jenner 23 6-2 202 L Canadian

Role: Power forward; second-line winger

Second-round pick, 37th overall, in 2011 draft

17 Brandon Dubinsky 30 6-1 210 L American

Role: Primary faceoff center

Acquired with Artem Anisimov, Tim Erixon and a first-round pick in 2013 draft from New York Rangers for Rick Nash, Steven Delisle and a conditional third-round pick in 2013 draft on July 23, 2012

13 Cam Atkinson 27 5-7 173 R American

Role: Goal scorer; first-unit power-play winger

Sixth-round pick, 157th overall, in 2008 draft

11 Matt Calvert 27 5-10 192 L Canadian

Role: Gritty third-line winger

Fifth-round pick, 127th overall, in 2008 draft

25 William Karlsson 23 6-0 185 L Swedish

Role: Secondary faceoff center

Acquired with Rene Bourque and a 2015 second-round pick from Anaheim Ducks for James Wisniewski and a 2015 third-round pick (Detroit's) on March 2, 2015

34 Josh Anderson 22 6-3 212 R Canadian

Role: Third-line winger

Fourth-round pick, 95th overall, in 2012 draft

43 Scott Hartnell 34 6-2 210 L Canadian

Role: Fourth-line scorer

Acquired in exchange for R.J. Umberger and a fourth-round pick in 2015 draft on June 23, 2014

45 Lukas Sedlak 23 6-0 207 L Czech

Role: Fourth-line center

Sixth-round pick, 158th overall, at 2011 draft

89 Sam Gagner 27 5-11 202 R Canadian

Role: Fourth-line scorer; first-unit power-play center

Signed as a free agent on Aug. 1

33 Markus Hannikainen 23 6-2 189 L Finnish

Role: Fourth-line winger

Signed to a two-year entry level contract on April 20, 2015

Seth Jones (center) and Zach Werenski (right) have been a solid pairing for the Blue Jackets. Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

DEFENSEMEN

8 Zach Werenski 19 6-2 209 L American

Role: Offensive defenseman; first-unit power-play quarterback

First-round pick, eighth overall, in 2015 draft

3 Seth Jones 22 6-5 210 R American

Role: No. 1 defenseman

Acquired from Nashville Predators in exchange for Ryan Johansen on Jan. 6, 2016

7 Jack Johnson 29 6-1 231 L American

Role: Defensive defenseman

Acquired with a first-round pick in the 2013 draft from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for Jeff Carter on Feb. 23, 2012

58 David Savard 26 6-2 219 R Canadian

Role: No. 1 shutdown defenseman

Fourth-round pick, 94th overall, in 2009 draft

27 Ryan Murray 23 6-1 201 L Canadian

Role: Third-pairing defenseman

First-round pick, second overall, in 2012 draft

65 Markus Nutivaara 22 6-0 185 L Finnish

Role: Third-pairing defenseman

Seventh-round pick, 189th overall, in 2015 draft

54 Scott Harrington 23 6-2 205 L Canadian

Role: Third-pairing defenseman

Acquired from Toronto Maple Leafs with a conditional draft pick in exchange for Kerby Rychel on June 25, 2016

Sergei Bobrovsky has been making a lot of saves for the Blue Jackets this season. Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images

GOALIES

72 Sergei Bobrovsky 28 6-2 190 L Russian

Role: No. 1 goalie

Acquired from Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for second- and fourth-round picks in the 2012 draft and a fourth-round pick in the 2013 draft on June 22, 2012

30 Curtis McElhinney 33 6-2 207 L Canadian

Role: Backup goalie

Acquired with a second-round pick (later traded to Philadelphia) in the 2012 draft and a fifth-round pick in the 2013 draft from Phoenix in exchange for Antoine Vermette on Feb. 22, 2012

Averages: Weight: 206.6 Height: 73.3 Age: 26.3