The Columbus Blue Jackets have seemingly come out of nowhere and are on the verge of tying one of the league's more impressive records -- most consecutive wins in a season. With a win Thursday against the Washington Capitals, the Blue Jackets would have 17 wins in a row, which would equal the mark set by the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins.
So, just who are these guys and where did they come from? We've got the scoop. Listed with each player is his number, age, height, weigh, shot, nationality, role and how he was obtained.
FORWARDS
20 Brandon Saad 24 6-1 202 L American
Role: Goal scorer; first-line winger
Acquired with Alex Broadhurst and Michael Paliotta from Chicago Blackhawks for Artem Anisimov, Marko Dano, Jeremy Morin, Corey Tropp and a fourth-round pick in 2016 draft on June 30, 2015
10 Alexander Wennberg 22 6-2 196 L Swedish
Role: First-line center; plays the point on first-unit power play
First-round pick, 14th overall, in 2013 draft
71 Nick Foligno 29 6-0 210 L American
Role: Captain; first-line winger; first-unit power-play winger
Rights acquired from Ottawa Senators in exchange for Marc Methot on July 1, 2012
38 Boone Jenner 23 6-2 202 L Canadian
Role: Power forward; second-line winger
Second-round pick, 37th overall, in 2011 draft
17 Brandon Dubinsky 30 6-1 210 L American
Role: Primary faceoff center
Acquired with Artem Anisimov, Tim Erixon and a first-round pick in 2013 draft from New York Rangers for Rick Nash, Steven Delisle and a conditional third-round pick in 2013 draft on July 23, 2012
13 Cam Atkinson 27 5-7 173 R American
Role: Goal scorer; first-unit power-play winger
Sixth-round pick, 157th overall, in 2008 draft
11 Matt Calvert 27 5-10 192 L Canadian
Role: Gritty third-line winger
Fifth-round pick, 127th overall, in 2008 draft
25 William Karlsson 23 6-0 185 L Swedish
Role: Secondary faceoff center
Acquired with Rene Bourque and a 2015 second-round pick from Anaheim Ducks for James Wisniewski and a 2015 third-round pick (Detroit's) on March 2, 2015
34 Josh Anderson 22 6-3 212 R Canadian
Role: Third-line winger
Fourth-round pick, 95th overall, in 2012 draft
43 Scott Hartnell 34 6-2 210 L Canadian
Role: Fourth-line scorer
Acquired in exchange for R.J. Umberger and a fourth-round pick in 2015 draft on June 23, 2014
45 Lukas Sedlak 23 6-0 207 L Czech
Role: Fourth-line center
Sixth-round pick, 158th overall, at 2011 draft
89 Sam Gagner 27 5-11 202 R Canadian
Role: Fourth-line scorer; first-unit power-play center
Signed as a free agent on Aug. 1
33 Markus Hannikainen 23 6-2 189 L Finnish
Role: Fourth-line winger
Signed to a two-year entry level contract on April 20, 2015
DEFENSEMEN
8 Zach Werenski 19 6-2 209 L American
Role: Offensive defenseman; first-unit power-play quarterback
First-round pick, eighth overall, in 2015 draft
3 Seth Jones 22 6-5 210 R American
Role: No. 1 defenseman
Acquired from Nashville Predators in exchange for Ryan Johansen on Jan. 6, 2016
7 Jack Johnson 29 6-1 231 L American
Role: Defensive defenseman
Acquired with a first-round pick in the 2013 draft from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for Jeff Carter on Feb. 23, 2012
58 David Savard 26 6-2 219 R Canadian
Role: No. 1 shutdown defenseman
Fourth-round pick, 94th overall, in 2009 draft
27 Ryan Murray 23 6-1 201 L Canadian
Role: Third-pairing defenseman
First-round pick, second overall, in 2012 draft
65 Markus Nutivaara 22 6-0 185 L Finnish
Role: Third-pairing defenseman
Seventh-round pick, 189th overall, in 2015 draft
54 Scott Harrington 23 6-2 205 L Canadian
Role: Third-pairing defenseman
Acquired from Toronto Maple Leafs with a conditional draft pick in exchange for Kerby Rychel on June 25, 2016
GOALIES
72 Sergei Bobrovsky 28 6-2 190 L Russian
Role: No. 1 goalie
Acquired from Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for second- and fourth-round picks in the 2012 draft and a fourth-round pick in the 2013 draft on June 22, 2012
30 Curtis McElhinney 33 6-2 207 L Canadian
Role: Backup goalie
Acquired with a second-round pick (later traded to Philadelphia) in the 2012 draft and a fifth-round pick in the 2013 draft from Phoenix in exchange for Antoine Vermette on Feb. 22, 2012
Averages: Weight: 206.6 Height: 73.3 Age: 26.3