Barry Melrose details what went wrong for the Blue Jackets after seeing their 16-game winning streak come to an end and what the Capitals proved in the win. (1:32)

What do you need to know about last night's big stories? Joe McDonald gives us his take on the biggest and best. This is where we say, "Morning, Joe."

John Tortorella and the Blue Jackets should hold their heads high because of the streak. Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire

Blue Jackets got cred: The Columbus Blue Jackets' 16-game winning streak came to an end with a 5-0 loss to the Washington Capitals on Thursday. Who cares? It doesn't matter if it continued or not because the Blue Jackets proved they are legitimate contenders. The streak -- one short of the record of 17, set by the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins -- was further proof that John Tortorella is one of the best coaches in the league. At the end of the day, of course, the players get results on the ice, but he has built a consistent team. To make a cross-sport analogy, what type of quarterback would Tom Brady be without Bill Belichick? Brady would still be good but it's the coach's philosophies and game plans that have made the New England Patriots a perennial winner. Tortorella has his players believing in themselves. The streak built a trusting relationship between the coaching staff and the players, which bodes well for the rest of the regular season and into the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Editor's Picks What happens next key for Blue Jackets Getting so very close means a lot, but the team's reaction after having its dreams of breaking the NHL wins streak crushed mercilessly by the Capitals will be the real legacy of the Blue Jackets.

Blue Jackets' playoff-like intensity driving streak Sure, depth and goaltending have gotten them to 16 wins in a row, but a certain urgency to win has been the difference for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

How the Columbus Blue Jackets were built The Columbus Blue Jackets seemingly came out of nowhere to come oh-so-close to tying the record for most consecutive wins. But who are they and how were they assembled? We break it down. 2 Related

World Junior junkies: Picture this: Moments after the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Boston Bruins 4-3 at TD Garden on Thursday, players, team personnel and the media were all watching the final minutes of regulation on television between Team USA and Team Canada in the World Junior Championship. In the visitors' locker room, Oilers captain Connor McDavid was paying particular attention. He played for Canada in the 2014 WJC, when they finished fourth. He played again in 2015 and helped Canada win the gold medal. On Thursday, the game went through a 20-minute overtime before Team USA won in a shootout. The Oilers had already boarded the team bus and driven away by the time the gold medal were placed around the necks of the American players. Just another indication how beloved the WJC is around the hockey world.

Eichel scoring too: While McDavid registered two assists in Edmonton's victory to regain sole possession of first place in the scoring race with 14 goals and 31 assists for 45 points in 40 games, fellow 2015 first-rounder Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel scored, extending his points streak to five games, when he has three goals and three assists for six points. These two players will be forever linked after they went Nos. 1 and 2 respectively in the 2015. Eichel missed the first 21 games of the season with a high-ankle sprain. During that time, McDavid, along with current rookies the Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews and the Winnipeg Jets' Patrik Laine, all began the season strong and haven't let up. Eichel is more comfortable flying under the media radar, but from a competitive standpoint, it must have bothered him that he was on the outside looking in while rehabbing his injury. He's picked up his game of late and that's a good sign for the Sabres.