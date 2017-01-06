Here's our weekly look at the fortunes of some of the game's brightest young stars.

Top 2016 draft pick Auston Matthews has 34 points in his first 37 NHL games. Russell Lansford/Icon Sportswire

Hot

Auston Matthews, C, Toronto Maple Leafs

The current clubhouse leader when it comes to rookie of the year consideration has been on a tear, piling up points and making regular appearances on highlight-reel films around the hockey world. The Leafs are playing meaningful games with an eye on a playoff spot. Matthews, 19, has been a key contributor, with 11 points in his past seven games -- including six goals, two of which proved to be game winners.

Nikolaj Ehlers, LW, Winnipeg Jets

The Jets appear to have turned a corner and are back in the thick of the playoff hunt in the Western Conference after some up-and-down moments late in 2016. Ehlers, 19, has elevated his game, scoring eight times in his past eight games and adding three assists. Ehlers also has two game-winners during that eight-game span.

Alexander Wennberg, C, Columbus Blue Jackets

Hey, the hottest team in the NHL is getting help from all kinds of sources. But the kids are clearly shouldering a significant load for what is still the NHL's No. 1 team, even after the Blue Jackets' 16-game win streak was stopped by the Washington Capitals on Thursday. Wennberg, 22, was the 14th overall pick in the 2013 draft and has been centering the Blue Jackets' top line. During the past seven games Wennberg has two goals (including a game-winner) and six assists, with three of those assists coming on the power play. So it's not surprising, perhaps, that the Blue Jackets own the league's top power play.

Klefbom is getting more ice time than any other Oilers player this season, averaging 21.13 minutes. But he has been inconsistent so far, especially on defense. Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

Not

Oscar Klefbom, D, Edmonton Oilers

Klefbom, 23, has logged more minutes this season than any other Oiler and is second among Edmonton defenders in point production, with 13 points. He also leads all his team's defensemen in shots on goal. But the 19th overall pick in 2011 has had a dry spell in actual point production, as he has just one point -- a goal -- in his past nine games.

Brandon Carlo, D, Boston Bruins

The Bruins sit in third place in the Atlantic Division as they try to redefine their identity on the fly. Carlo, 20, figures to be a key part of that future, and the 37th overall pick in the 2015 draft ranks second on the team -- behind veteran captain Zdeno Chara -- in average ice time per game. He's also second in shorthanded ice time per game for coach Claude Julien. But if offense is to be an important part of Carlo's resume, he has some work to do. He has just one point, an assist, in his past 15 games.

Jimmy Vesey, LW, New York Rangers

It's been interesting to watch Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault try to keep his young forward group hitting on all cylinders. There have been plenty of ebbs and flows, especially with veteran players like Mika Zibanejad and Rick Nash out with injuries. Top college free agent Jimmy Vesey, 23, has struggled of late. He has one goal and one assist in his past 11 games, but his team has stayed hot on the heels of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Columbus in the Metropolitan Division.

Young guns showdown

Mikael Granlund, C, Minnesota Wild versus John Gibson, G, Anaheim Ducks, Sunday, 8 p.m. ET

The Wild won their first game after having a 12-game winning streak stopped by Columbus on New Year's Eve in dramatic fashion. Minnesota came from behind on Thursday to beat San Jose at the Shark Tank. The Wild will try to keep things rolling against the Ducks on Sunday at the Honda Center. Look for Granlund to again be a factor. The 24-year-old has three goals and eight assists in his past eight games. Meanwhile, Gibson, 23, is shouldering the bulk of the work in goal for the Ducks and is 4-0-3 in his past seven appearances -- including a monster, 51-save performance in a win over the Philadelphia Flyers on New Year's Day.