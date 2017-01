Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher is expected to miss at least eight weeks after having surgery to repair a fractured left hand, the team announced Friday.

Gallagher underwent the surgery on Thursday night in Montreal after suffering the injury in Wednesday's game against Dallas. He was hit by a slap shot from teammate Shea Weber and left the game in the third period.

Gallagher, 24, has six goals and 12 assists in 39 games this season for the Atlantic Division-leading Canadiens.