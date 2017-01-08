Winnipeg right wing Patrik Laine took a hard hit from Buffalo Sabres defender Jake McCabe that left the Jets' leading scorer sprawled on the open ice.

Laine, who was the NHL's rookie points leader entering the day, was escorted to the dressing room after he took the hit from McCabe 13 seconds after the Sabres tied the game 3-3 in the third period.

The Sabres overcame a two-goal deficit to win 4-3.

Laine was looking down at the puck when McCabe hit him with his left shoulder. McCabe was not penalized for the hit. Laine appeared to hit the back of his head on the ice as he fell and was down for several minutes before being helped to his feet.

Winnipeg center Mark Scheifele immediately went after McCabe, and that led to a brawl involving all of the skaters on the ice except Laine. Scheifele was penalized for roughing.

After the final horn, Sabres goalie Robin Lehner got involved in a six-on-six fight in front of the Buffalo net.

The players on the ice for both the Jets and Sabres started to brawl immediately after a brutal open-ice hit from Buffalo defender Jake McCabe on Jets rookie Patrik Laine. John Crouch/Icon Sportswire

Jets coach Paul Maurice had no update on Laine's condition after the game.

"I don't have a problem with the hit," Maurice said. "They hit heads. It was a straight-on hit."

Laine left KeyBank Center under his own power and was seen boarding the team bus afterward.

After the game, McCabe had a small cut under his eye, which he said came from the hit.

Sabres winger Brian Gionta, who scored Buffalo's third goal of the game, said the series of scrums fired up the team.

"It's a spark for us, but it also gets their team off their game," Gionta said. "They are running around trying to avenge the hit, obviously, to a big player on their team. That's where a lot of the momentum comes from."