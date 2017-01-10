        <
        >

          NHL announces full All-Star Game rosters

          1:09 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          LOS ANGELES -- Rookies Auston Matthews and Patrik Laine are among the players selected for the NHL All-Star Game at Staples Center.

          The NHL announced the full rosters and coaches Tuesday for the All-Star weekend, which will be held Jan. 27-29 in Los Angeles.

          The game format will again be a 3-on-3 tournament featuring a team from each of the NHL's four divisions. The Pacific Division won last year.

          Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby, Edmonton's Connor McDavid, Nashville's P.K. Subban and Montreal's Carey Price already were chosen by fans to be captains of their respective teams.

          The rosters also include Alex Ovechkin, Evgeni Malkin, John Tavares and Chicago teammates Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Corey Crawford and Duncan Keith.

          The Los Angeles Kings will be represented by forward Jeff Carter and defenseman Drew Doughty on their home rink.

          Here are the complete rosters:

          EASTERN CONFERENCE

          Atlantic Division:
          Captain: Carey Price, G, Montreal Canadiens
          Tuukka Rask, Boston Bruins
          Victor Hedman, D, Tampa Bay Lightning
          Shea Weber, D, Montreal Canadiens
          Erik Karlsson, D, Ottawa Senators
          Frans Nielsen, F, Detroit Red Wings
          Nikita Kucherov, F, Tampa Bay Lightning
          Vincent Trocheck, F, Florida Panthers
          Auston Matthews, F, Toronto Maple Leafs
          Kyle Okposo, F, Buffalo Sabres
          Brad Marchand, F, Boston Bruins

          Metropolitan Division
          Sidney Crosby, C, Pittsburgh Penguins*
          Sergei Bobrovsky, G, Columbus Blue Jackets
          Braden Holtby, G, Washington Capitals
          Justin Faulk, D, Carolina Hurricanes
          Ryan McDonagh, D, New York Rangers
          Seth Jones, D, Columbus Blue Jackets
          Evgeni Malkin, F, Pittsburgh Penguins
          Alex Ovechkin, F, Washington Capitals
          John Tavares, F, New York Islanders
          Wayne Simmonds, F, Philadelphia Flyers
          Taylor Hall, F, New Jersey Devils

          WESTERN CONFERENCE

          Central Division
          P.K. Subban, D, Nashville Predators*
          Devan Dubnyk, G, Minnesota Wild
          Corey Crawford, G, Chicago Blackhawks
          Ryan Suter, D, Minnesota Wild
          Duncan Keith, D, Chicago Blackhawks
          Patrick Kane. F, Chicago Blackhawks
          Jonathan Toews, F, Chicago Blackhawks
          Tyler Seguin, F, Dallas Stars
          Vladimir Tarasenko, F, St. Louis Blues
          Patrik Laine, F, Winnipeg Jets
          Nathan MacKinnon, F, Colorado Avalanche

          Pacific Division
          Connor McDavid, C, Edmonton Oilers*
          Martin Jones, G, San Jose Sharks
          Mike Smith, G, Arizona Coyotes
          Cam Fowler, D, Anaheim Ducks
          Brent Burns, D, San Jose Sharks
          Drew Doughty, D, Los Angeles Kings
          Ryan Kesler, F, Anaheim Ducks
          Johnny Gaudreau, F, Calgary Flames
          Jeff Carter, F, Los Angeles Kings
          Bo Horvat, F, Vancouver Canucks
          Joe Pavelski, F, San Jose Sharks