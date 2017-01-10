LOS ANGELES -- Rookies Auston Matthews and Patrik Laine are among the players selected for the NHL All-Star Game at Staples Center.
The NHL announced the full rosters and coaches Tuesday for the All-Star weekend, which will be held Jan. 27-29 in Los Angeles.
The game format will again be a 3-on-3 tournament featuring a team from each of the NHL's four divisions. The Pacific Division won last year.
Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby, Edmonton's Connor McDavid, Nashville's P.K. Subban and Montreal's Carey Price already were chosen by fans to be captains of their respective teams.
The rosters also include Alex Ovechkin, Evgeni Malkin, John Tavares and Chicago teammates Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Corey Crawford and Duncan Keith.
The Los Angeles Kings will be represented by forward Jeff Carter and defenseman Drew Doughty on their home rink.
Here are the complete rosters:
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division:
Captain: Carey Price, G, Montreal Canadiens
Tuukka Rask, Boston Bruins
Victor Hedman, D, Tampa Bay Lightning
Shea Weber, D, Montreal Canadiens
Erik Karlsson, D, Ottawa Senators
Frans Nielsen, F, Detroit Red Wings
Nikita Kucherov, F, Tampa Bay Lightning
Vincent Trocheck, F, Florida Panthers
Auston Matthews, F, Toronto Maple Leafs
Kyle Okposo, F, Buffalo Sabres
Brad Marchand, F, Boston Bruins
Metropolitan Division
Sidney Crosby, C, Pittsburgh Penguins*
Sergei Bobrovsky, G, Columbus Blue Jackets
Braden Holtby, G, Washington Capitals
Justin Faulk, D, Carolina Hurricanes
Ryan McDonagh, D, New York Rangers
Seth Jones, D, Columbus Blue Jackets
Evgeni Malkin, F, Pittsburgh Penguins
Alex Ovechkin, F, Washington Capitals
John Tavares, F, New York Islanders
Wayne Simmonds, F, Philadelphia Flyers
Taylor Hall, F, New Jersey Devils
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
P.K. Subban, D, Nashville Predators*
Devan Dubnyk, G, Minnesota Wild
Corey Crawford, G, Chicago Blackhawks
Ryan Suter, D, Minnesota Wild
Duncan Keith, D, Chicago Blackhawks
Patrick Kane. F, Chicago Blackhawks
Jonathan Toews, F, Chicago Blackhawks
Tyler Seguin, F, Dallas Stars
Vladimir Tarasenko, F, St. Louis Blues
Patrik Laine, F, Winnipeg Jets
Nathan MacKinnon, F, Colorado Avalanche
Pacific Division
Connor McDavid, C, Edmonton Oilers*
Martin Jones, G, San Jose Sharks
Mike Smith, G, Arizona Coyotes
Cam Fowler, D, Anaheim Ducks
Brent Burns, D, San Jose Sharks
Drew Doughty, D, Los Angeles Kings
Ryan Kesler, F, Anaheim Ducks
Johnny Gaudreau, F, Calgary Flames
Jeff Carter, F, Los Angeles Kings
Bo Horvat, F, Vancouver Canucks
Joe Pavelski, F, San Jose Sharks