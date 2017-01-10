LOS ANGELES -- Rookies Auston Matthews and Patrik Laine are among the players selected for the NHL All-Star Game at Staples Center.

The NHL announced the full rosters and coaches Tuesday for the All-Star weekend, which will be held Jan. 27-29 in Los Angeles.

The game format will again be a 3-on-3 tournament featuring a team from each of the NHL's four divisions. The Pacific Division won last year.

Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby, Edmonton's Connor McDavid, Nashville's P.K. Subban and Montreal's Carey Price already were chosen by fans to be captains of their respective teams.

The rosters also include Alex Ovechkin, Evgeni Malkin, John Tavares and Chicago teammates Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Corey Crawford and Duncan Keith.

The Los Angeles Kings will be represented by forward Jeff Carter and defenseman Drew Doughty on their home rink.

Here are the complete rosters:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division:

Captain: Carey Price, G, Montreal Canadiens

Tuukka Rask, Boston Bruins

Victor Hedman, D, Tampa Bay Lightning

Shea Weber, D, Montreal Canadiens

Erik Karlsson, D, Ottawa Senators

Frans Nielsen, F, Detroit Red Wings

Nikita Kucherov, F, Tampa Bay Lightning

Vincent Trocheck, F, Florida Panthers

Auston Matthews, F, Toronto Maple Leafs

Kyle Okposo, F, Buffalo Sabres

Brad Marchand, F, Boston Bruins

Metropolitan Division

Sidney Crosby, C, Pittsburgh Penguins*

Sergei Bobrovsky, G, Columbus Blue Jackets

Braden Holtby, G, Washington Capitals

Justin Faulk, D, Carolina Hurricanes

Ryan McDonagh, D, New York Rangers

Seth Jones, D, Columbus Blue Jackets

Evgeni Malkin, F, Pittsburgh Penguins

Alex Ovechkin, F, Washington Capitals

John Tavares, F, New York Islanders

Wayne Simmonds, F, Philadelphia Flyers

Taylor Hall, F, New Jersey Devils

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

P.K. Subban, D, Nashville Predators*

Devan Dubnyk, G, Minnesota Wild

Corey Crawford, G, Chicago Blackhawks

Ryan Suter, D, Minnesota Wild

Duncan Keith, D, Chicago Blackhawks

Patrick Kane. F, Chicago Blackhawks

Jonathan Toews, F, Chicago Blackhawks

Tyler Seguin, F, Dallas Stars

Vladimir Tarasenko, F, St. Louis Blues

Patrik Laine, F, Winnipeg Jets

Nathan MacKinnon, F, Colorado Avalanche

Pacific Division

Connor McDavid, C, Edmonton Oilers*

Martin Jones, G, San Jose Sharks

Mike Smith, G, Arizona Coyotes

Cam Fowler, D, Anaheim Ducks

Brent Burns, D, San Jose Sharks

Drew Doughty, D, Los Angeles Kings

Ryan Kesler, F, Anaheim Ducks

Johnny Gaudreau, F, Calgary Flames

Jeff Carter, F, Los Angeles Kings

Bo Horvat, F, Vancouver Canucks

Joe Pavelski, F, San Jose Sharks