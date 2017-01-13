Like any good company, the Edmonton Oilers want to protect their top assets.

Oilers general manager Peter Chiarelli wanted to take full advantage of his team's young core of talent -- and a bright future -- that is by led by 20-year-old captain Connor McDavid. He saw an opportunity to do so last July 1 when he signed veteran forward Milan Lucic to a seven-year deal worth $42 million. Chiarelli figured that there was no better way to protect the future of the organization than by signing a rugged former Stanley Cup winner who will do anything for the betterment of his team.

Lucic, 28, spent eight seasons playing that role for the Boston Bruins and helped that franchise win a Cup in 2011. Chiarelli had seen Lucic's influence first-hand as Boston's GM. Chiarelli was fired after the 2014-15 season, and Lucic was traded to the Los Angeles Kings that June. Lucic was a perfect fit in Los Angeles, but when he became an unrestricted free agent, the Kings could no longer afford his services. So Chiarelli, now with the Oilers, brought in Lucic for his ability to protect and serve. both on and off the ice.

Lucic's presence has paid immediate dividends in Edmonton. McDavid is having a remarkable sophomore season. Through Wednesday, he led the league with 48 points, three ahead of Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby. It's no coincidence that McDavid has had Lucic as a linemate for the majority of the season.

"Milan is a big presence both in the dressing room and on the ice," McDavid said. "He definitely plays a physical game and keeps opponents on their toes, and opens up ice for other guys like myself."

Scouts around the league have seen a difference in the Oilers this season, thanks to gritty players such as Lucic, Zack Kassian and Patrick Maroon.

"[Lucic] is a great combination of ability and toughness, and it's hard to get that," said an Eastern Conference scout. "And Maroon adds some of that as well, so they can switch them back and forth. [Opponents] know Lucic means business, so you're not going to take advantage of anybody, or any young kids, including McDavid, Leon Draisaitl or Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

"They're trying to use these guys in a smart way. You protect the eight feet around you and that includes your linemates. They are guys who know their role and guys who have the ability to play in the top nine and play regular shifts."

Even though fighting is less prevalent these days, it's still a big bonus to have a physical presence such as Lucic in the lineup.

"[Lucic has] been a great addition," said Oilers coach Todd McLellan. "Anybody who followed him in Boston obviously knows the attributes he brings on the ice -- his size, his ability to protect pucks, get to the blue paint." Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire

"McDavid has gained confidence, knowing he's protected -- no doubt," the scout said. "If someone takes a run at him, there will be an answer. You still need those guys who bump and grind and are a presence in your lineup. [McDavid] knows he's covered. He knows he can go and go about his business."

For his part, Lucic has been impressed with McDavid's skills, especially with the rate of speed at which he plays. There is also more to McDavid than his playmaking.

"He's been a great leader and he's taken over the role as a captain very well," Lucic said of McDavid. "He's been getting better at it as the season's gone on, so it keeps me young. I know I have to stay on my game to keep up with guys like that. It's been a lot of fun so far. We've just got to keep it going."

It's comforting for the organization that Lucic understands his role.

"He's been a great addition," said Oilers coach Todd McLellan. "Anybody who followed him in Boston obviously knows the attributes he brings on the ice -- his size, his ability to protect pucks, get to the blue paint. The safety and security part of it for some of our star players also went up a lot when he arrived. In the locker room, he's provided a tremendous amount of leadership in a situation that hasn't been easy for him. He's come into a new team, and it's hard to be the alpha right off the bat. Guys have a ton of respect for him, the coaching staff has a ton of respect for him and he brings with him a winning past."

Boston GM Don Sweeney traded Lucic in order to get something in return before the winger walked as an unrestricted free agent. Plus, many thought Lucic's body was breaking down and he wouldn't last in the league much longer. He found new life in L.A. and feels rejuvenated by the young team around him in Edmonton.

"He's still effective when he's engaged," said one Western Conference scout. "He can be sleepy at times, but if he is physical and hard on pucks and gets to the net, he's still a very effective top-six winger. I'm not sure how long his game will stay that effective, though."

The Oilers are confident Lucic can continue to serve as a security blanket.

"You saw it in Boston, when [the Bruins] had some of those teams where players like Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci could go out there and play their game and not have to worry about being intimidated or taken advantage of," McLellan said. "We feel we have that group in Edmonton, with [Lucic], Maroon, Kassian and Eric Gryba. We have plenty of those types of players, so that some of the skill can go out and not necessarily comfortably play the game because teams are going to finish their checks and get in the way, but the liberty part doesn't exist as much as it used to."

Editor's Picks NHL teams hurt most by injury Injuries have derailed certain NHL teams this season, while others have had quite a bit of luck on that front. Who has been hurt the worst, and who might not be so lucky looking ahead?

Kopitar, Bergeron need to do more in second half With so many teams still in the running, the spotlight is on key players to have pivotal performances down the stretch and push their clubs into the playoffs.

Panarin, Atkinson biggest All-Star snubs Artemi Panarin and Cam Atkinson are having huge seasons for their teams, so why aren't they going to the All-Star Game? Our panel weighs in on the players who were overlooked. 2 Related

Whether intentional or not, the best players in the league are targeted. Crosby has been on the receiving end of questionable hits. McDavid missed 37 games during his rookie season after he was ridden hard into the end boards by the Flyers' Brandon Manning, a hit McDavid later said he thought was intentional.

The Oilers don't have a lot of experience. But they do have a lot more protection -- and the added production as a result is evident.

"A lot of very good young players have the ability to be great players," Lucic said. "It's a lot of fun to play with [them], and the good thing is that they want to learn and they're willing to make a change in the right direction. Being an Oiler wasn't so much fun the last couple of years, so it's good that we're moving things in the right direction as far as our team game goes. I'm just trying to be myself. Not trying to change too much, just be myself."