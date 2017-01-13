New York Rangers to wear jerseys honoring late NYPD detective

The recent death of Steven McDonald, an NYPD detective who earned hero status for forgiving the shooter who left him paralyzed more than 30 years ago, is being met with a tribute from the New York Rangers, the NHL team McDonald rooted for.

The Rangers will warm up for Friday's game versus the Toronto Maple Leafs in jerseys with "McDonald" on the nameplate and his 104 badge number below.

The #NYR locker room is set up for warmups tonight with special sweaters to honor Detective Steven McDonald. #TogetherWeAre104 pic.twitter.com/gFC8KxR0Mu — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 13, 2017

McDonald, who died at 59 on Tuesday after being hospitalized for a heart attack, was a passionate Rangers fan.

After the 1987-88 season, the franchise started the Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award, which goes to the player who "goes above and beyond the call of duty," according to the team.