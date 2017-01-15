DETROIT -- Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang twice left a game against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night after appearing to injure his left knee.

Letang got tangled up with Detroit's Thomas Vanek early in the first period of Pittsburgh's 6-3 loss and twisted awkwardly on his way down to the ice. He got up slowly and tried to keep weight off his left skate as he went toward the dressing room.

Letang returned briefly later in the first, but he left again and didn't return, finishing with just 2:06 of total ice time.

Letang scored 27 seconds into the game for his fourth goal and 23rd point in 30 games this season.

After the game, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said there was no immediate update on Letang's status.

Letang missed seven games with a lower-body injury and five games with an upper-body injury earlier this season, so playing without him will be nothing new if he misses any time.

"He's our top defenseman, but we've done it before," Sullivan said. "We've got capable people. It won't be one guy -- it'll be by committee. Let's not get ahead of ourselves. We'll see how he is."

ESPN's Craig Custance and The Associated Press contributed to this report.