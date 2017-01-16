LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles Kings captain Anze Kopitar missed Monday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning due to an illness.

The Kings made the announcement during warm-ups for the matinee game.

Anze Kopitar won't play against the Lightning because of illness. Harry How/Getty Images

Kopitar has just 24 points in 38 games during his first season as Los Angeles' captain. The Slovenian center has led the Kings in scoring for nine consecutive seasons, but he trails Jeff Carter by 16 points this season.

Kopitar is on his first four-game scoring streak of the season, including a three-point performance in a victory over Winnipeg on Saturday.