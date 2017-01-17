Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog said he does not want to be traded, reiterating that he wants to be a part of last-place Colorado's rebuild.

"I want to be an Avalanche, to stay an Avalanche and be in Denver for a long, long time," Landeskog told the Denver Post on Monday.

Landeskog's comments came less than a week after Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic told ESPN that the organization needed to "get younger and faster," acknowledging that he has been in trade talks with other teams.

Sakic, in a separate interview with the Post, was asked which players on Colorado's roster were not available in a trade. The only three players Sakic mentioned were Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and Tyson Jost. All three players were first-round draft picks by the Avalanche in recent years.

Landeskog, who has been the Avalanche's captain since 2012, told the Post that his approach will not change, regardless of whether he is included in trade talks.

"Whether my name is floating around or not, I'm still approaching the game the same way," Landeskog told the Post. "And that is to spread energy, be a good teammate, work hard and try to get better every day. Me being in trade rumors, that's nothing I can control."

Landeskog, 24, has eight goals and six assists in 31 games this season, his sixth with the Avalanche. He is in the third year of a seven-year, $39 million deal that includes an annual cap hit of just over $5.57 million.

