No one would blame Connor McDavid for not wanting to give away his trade secrets.

After the Edmonton Oilers host the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night at Rogers Place, the 20-year-old captain of the Oilers will have competed against all 29 teams of the NHL. But he was mum when talking about what he's learned.

"The National Hockey League is the best league in the world, and my first time playing all 29 other teams has definitely been an eye-opener, and there are so many great players," McDavid told ESPN.com. "Every night is a challenge."

Entering Wednesday's game, McDavid has 30 goals and 69 assists for 99 points in 91 career games. The No. 1 overall pick in 2015 is on an incredible pace. In fact, of the 28 teams he has played, the Carolina Hurricanes and the Tampa Bay Lightning are the only two he has not registered a point against (in one game against each). Of the teams McDavid has played against more than once, the Anaheim Ducks seem to have had the best luck, limiting him to one assist and 10 shots (and a minus-2) in five games.

McDavid has the most goals (five) and points (nine) in six games against the Calgary Flames, followed by seven points each against the Toronto Maple Leafs (3-4-7 in three games) and Vancouver Canucks (3-4-7 in 6 GP).

After seeing the young superstar up close and personal, opponents are attempting to find ways to stop him from producing with the help of more concise and advanced scouting reports.

"I think he's still adjusting," Oilers GM Peter Chiarelli said. "Teams are playing him a certain way and he is adapting and changing. He has excellent hockey sense and this is reflective of that."

What adjustments are teams making when facing McDavid?

"You know going in that he's going to get his points, so you just try to limit what he does best -- and that is beat you off the rush," said an Eastern Conference GM. "Make him play in his own zone, so he has no energy offensively."

Which is a huge challenge.

"He's a terrific player," said a Western Conference coach. "He does everything at top speed. And, he thinks the game at top speed. Sidney [Crosby] is the best player in the league, but McDavid will be in a couple of years. But to take over for Sidney, [McDavid's] going to have to do it in the playoffs too. You aren't elite until you produce and win in the playoffs.

"Teams are adjusting to him now. He's still dynamic, but not getting the same kind of room. You can see it's beginning to frustrate him. You cannot turn the puck over when he's on the ice. Your weak-side D has to be aware when you're in the offensive zone because he vacates through the middle as soon as the puck turns over. He's not getting the same transition that he was earlier in the year because teams are more aware of his tendencies.

"When he's in front of you, he has to be picked up early. You need to impinge his space. The tighter you can play to him, the quicker you can close on him and contain. And, you have to play him hard physically, and teams are now doing that. He's not getting the same room."

Matchups are also critical against McDavid.

"The elite players then make adjustments to further create space for themselves," said a Western Conference coach. "It's a constant elevation to their game. McDavid will be going through that now, but teams are playing him really hard now -- physically playing him hard."

The physical component is the reason Chiarelli signed free-agent veteran forward and Stanley Cup-winner Milan Lucic on July 1. Lucic's presence has helped create more space for McDavid.

"McDavid has gained confidence, knowing he's protected -- no doubt," said an Eastern Conference scout. "If someone takes a run at him, there will be an answer. You still need those guys who bump and grind and are a presence in your lineup. [McDavid] knows he's covered. He knows he can go out and go about his business."

It's one thing to know how to stop him. It's another to actually accomplish it.

"Teams try to adjust to him and his play, but I think it would be more on the power play, or trying to keep him outside, or slow him down by getting a body on him more," said a Western Conference scout. "But it's hard with those elite players. Teams, I'm sure, have tried the same with Crosby and you still can't stop him."

McDavid will experience more ebbs and flows as he continues to develop. As the league adjusts to him, he'll have to stay one step ahead.

He needs to outwork everyone else. All the best do it. Crosby is the leader in the clubhouse in that category and that's one reason he's the best in the world. McDavid is well on his way to that elite level, but as he has learned, it will be a career of constant adjustments in order to have success.