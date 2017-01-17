Nikolay Kulemin scored two of New York's three second-period goals as the Islanders shut out the Bruins 4-0. (1:01)

Jack Capuano is out as head coach of the New York Islanders, with the team announcing the move Tuesday amid its 17-17-8 start.

Assistant general manager Doug Weight will take over as coach on an interim basis.

"The New York Islanders would like to thank Jack for his tireless work throughout his seven seasons with the organization as Head Coach," Islanders president and GM Garth Snow said in a statement.

Isles Through 42 games,

Last Two Seasons The Islanders are currently last in the Metropolitan Division and last overall in the Eastern Conference. A far cry from last season when they won their first playoff series since 1993. 2015-16 2016-17 W-L-OTL 22-15-5 17-17-8 Points 49 42 Goals Allowed 105 128 -- ESPN Stats & Information

"His leadership guided the team to the playoffs in three of the past four years, which included two straight 100-point seasons. He is a great coach and an even better person. We wish him nothing but the best moving forward."

The move comes one day after the Islanders shut out the Boston Bruins, 4-0.

Last spring, the Islanders won a playoff round for the first time since 1993, defeating the Florida Panthers in six games. Capuano also was named an assistant coach with Team USA at the World Cup of Hockey in September.

Jack Capuano was 227-191-64 in seven seasons as head coach of the Islanders. Alex Brandon/AP Photo

But this season has been a major disappointment for the Islanders, who as of Tuesday were in last place in the 16-team Eastern Conference and eight points out of a wild-card playoff spot. They have been under new ownership since last summer.

"It's an honor to have served this historic franchise and its passionate fans," Capuano said in the statement. "I'd like to thank Garth and our ownership group for the opportunity to be the Head Coach of the Islanders. I'd also like to recognize our coaching staff, training staff and players for all of their hard work."

Capuano, 50, was 227-191-64 in his seven seasons with the Isles. He was the NHL's fourth-longest-tenured coach.

Weight, 45, has been with the Islanders in various coaching/front-office roles since retiring as a player after the 2010-11 season. He spent his final three playing seasons with the Isles.