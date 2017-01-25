The All-Star break is this week and the annual trade deadline is a little more than a month away. Who's buying and who's selling? Follow along (teams listed in order of overall standings).

Washington Capitals: Have to be all-in, unless being the best team in the league is enough, which it might be. Good fit: Kevin Shattenkirk, especially if John Carlson's injury issues become problematic.

Columbus Blue Jackets: Could use depth down the middle if it serves a need beyond this season, plus a veteran backup goalie. Good fits: Jaroslav Halak, if Isles eat some salary, or Ondrej Pavelec, if he shows well.

Minnesota Wild: Are close and could look to fill in around the edges with a fourth-line center and/or a top-nine winger. Good fits: Shane Doan, Jarome Iginla.

Chicago Blackhawks: GM Stan Bowman has little cap room but always finds a way to get better. Good fit: Patrick Sharp or another veteran forward.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Defending Stanley Cup champs don't have much cap space and GM Jim Rutherford has to figure out what to do with Marc-Andre Fleury. Phone could ring for: Fleury.

Montreal Canadiens: Ironic that first-place Habs wouldn't mind a puck-moving defenseman (after dealing P.K. Subban) and to get bigger and grittier down the middle. Good fits: Kevin Shattenkirk, Mark Streit.

San Jose Sharks: Definitely in the mix in wide-open West and have to decide if Aaron Dell has the chops to be a backup for Martin Jones during another long playoff run or whether GM Doug Wilson needs to add a veteran backup, as he did a year ago with James Reimer. Good fits: Jaroslav Halak, if Isles eat some salary, or Ondrej Pavelec, if he shows well.

Anaheim Ducks: Any trade by the Cup contender would have to be dollar for dollar, so don't expect big moves unless GM Bob Murray gets blown away with an offer for one of his many young defensemen. Phone could ring for: Shea Theodore, Jacob Larsson, Brandon Montour.

New York Rangers: Interesting times for a team whose window, at least in goal, appears to be closing, which might mean adding veteran jam up front to support an impressive cast of young forwards. Good fits: Jarome Iginla, Martin Hanzal or Shane Doan.

Edmonton Oilers: Barring epic collapse, Oilers are going to the playoffs for the first time since 2006. Good fits: Martin Hanzal or Jarome Iginla would help stabilize things up front; Kevin Shattenkirk would provide enough pop on defense for a long run.

Ottawa Senators: Great job staying in the thick of things but could use help up front, even though it would cost a valuable defensive piece or two. Good fits: Matt Duchene, Gabriel Landeskog.

Nashville Predators: GM David Poile is never shy about swinging for the fences and the team is playing better, so he could look to boost the offense without dipping into prime assets. Good fit: Thomas Vanek.

Boston Bruins: Biggest question surrounding flawed team is whether head coach Claude Julien lasts the season, never mind whether they make a deal. Good fit: Kevin Shattenkirk, Matt Duchene.

St. Louis Blues: Shockingly on the playoff bubble and goaltending is a mess, creating a conundrum for GM Doug Armstrong. Phone could ring for: Kevin Shattenkirk (among others). Good fits: Marc-Andre Fleury or Ben Bishop.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Young, exciting and definitely in the hunt, but brass will resist the temptation to add short-term help, even though veteran presence, especially along the blue line, would be helpful. Good fit: Kevin Shattenkirk.

Philadelphia Flyers: Have fallen into large group fighting for the second wild-card spot in the East, but don't expect GM Ron Hextall to add a rental with his rebuild plan focused on the young, talented group already in place. Phone could ring for: Mark Streit.

Calgary Flames: Falling like a stone, but not out of it yet. Phone could ring for: Dougie Hamilton. Good fit: Marc-Andre Fleury.

Los Angeles Kings: GM Dean Lombardi has to be leery of sending out high picks or top assets just to hope to get in the playoff door, although it's easy to see how a veteran would be a good fit if the Kings turn a corner sooner rather than later. Good fit: Jarome Iginla.

Vancouver Canucks: Surprisingly still in the hunt, but long-term plans mean GM Jim Benning will be taking calls. Phone could ring for: Alexandre Burrows, who can become an unrestricted free agent in July.

Florida Panthers: Don't resemble a playoff team, so whoever is actually in charge will be making moves. Selling: Jaromir Jagr.

New York Islanders: Spasm of life under interim head coach Doug Weight can't be confused with being a playoff contender, while keeping life as an Islander interesting for captain John Tavares. Selling: Ryan Strome, Josh Bailey.

Carolina Hurricanes: Sliding out of sight in the East and GM Ron Francis has to resist temptation to peel off one of his terrific young defensemen for offensive help. Good fit: Matt Duchene, Gabriel Landeskog.

Buffalo Sabres: Playing better, but not good enough, and have to examine what kinds of assets might be recouped. Phone could ring for: Brian Gionta or Matt Moulson, if the Sabres eat some salary.

Detroit Red Wings: Time for GM Ken Holland to start clearing the decks. Selling: Thomas Vanek, maybe Mike Green if the Wings eat some salary, Tomas Tatar.

Tampa Bay Lightning: Unbelievably tied for last in the East, adding urgency to try to move Ben Bishop, who will be an unrestricted free agent in July. Phone could ring for: Bishop. Good fit: Mark Stone.

New Jersey Devils: In that no-man's land between out and in, so the challenge for GM Ray Shero is to add only if it's an asset with term, most likely on the blue line. Good fits: Tyson Barrie, Jacob Trouba.

Dallas Stars: GM Jim Nill is going to have to make moves unless he reverses course and tries to save the season by adding a goaltender. Phone could ring for: Patrick Sharp, Johnny Oduya. Good fit: Marc-Andre Fleury, Ben Bishop.

Winnipeg Jets: Battered by injury and uneven goaltending, Jets are teetering on the edge of yet another season outside the playoffs. Phone could ring for: Drew Stafford, Mathieu Perreault. Good fit: Gabriel Landeskog.

Arizona Coyotes: Miserable season can't end soon enough. Selling: Martin Hanzal, Radim Vrbata and possibly captain Shane Doan.

Colorado Avalanche: NHL's worst team has to ensure it gets maximum return, but the yard sale is definitely on, with the primary goal of restocking an undermanned blue line. Selling: Gabriel Landeskog, Matt Duchene, veteran Jarome Iginla.