Who's on your real All-Star team?

Sidney Crosby is one of the stars heading to Los Angeles. Greg Thompson/Icon Sportswire

The NHL All-Star Game -- which is Sunday in L.A. -- is now a 3-on-3 tourney. But who would be on a real All-Star team? Our writers picked their top six based on play so far this season.

Scott Burnside:

LW: Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

C: Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

RW: Cam Atkinson, Columbus Blue Jackets

D: Brent Burns, San Jose Sharks

D Erik Karlsson, Ottawa Senators

G: Devan Dubnyk, Minnesota Wild

Craig Custance:

LW: Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

C: Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

RW: Vladimir Tarasenko, St. Louis Blues

D: Brent Burns, San Jose Sharks

D: Erik Karlsson, Ottawa Senators

G: Devan Dubnyk, Minnesota Wild

Pierre LeBrun:

LW: Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins

C: Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

RW: Vladimir Tarasenko, St. Louis Blues

D: Brent Burns, San Jose Sharks

D: Erik Karlsson, Ottawa Senators

G: Devan Dubnyk, Minnesota Wild

Joe McDonald:

LW: Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

C: Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

RW: Vladimir Tarasenko, St. Louis Blues

D: Brent Burns, San Jose Sharks

D: Erik Karlsson, Ottawa Senators

G: Sergei Bobrovsky, Columbus Blue Jackets

Rob Vollman:

LW: Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins

C: Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

RW: Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks

D: Brent Burns, San Jose Sharks

D: Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning

G: Sergei Bobrovsky, Columbus Blue Jackets