LOS ANGELES -- From Justin Bieber to Bobby Orr to Gary Bettman, NHL All-Star weekend had a bit of everything this year. Here's a sampling of the greatest moments.

Auston Matthews and Sidney Crosby battled in the second game, which Crosby's Metropolitan Division team won by a score of many over not-as-many. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

In the twisted world that is the All-Star Game, P.K. Subban goes on the attack and Connor McDavid defends. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Some impressive names on the ceremonial opening faceoff, eh? Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

How many of these Central Division All-Stars would you have on your team? Like, all of them? Andrew D. Bernstein/NHLI via Getty Images

Of course there was a mascot game. Of course. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Connor McDavid was so fast during the fastest-skater competition that color and light had a hard time keeping up with him. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Ryker Kesler, son of NHLer Ryan, schooled Carey Price in the shootout. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Cuba Gooding Jr, Tim Robbins and Sergei Fedorov would have made a dazzling line in the NHL. OK, probably not. John Cordes/Icon Sportswire

Snoop Dogg knows the score. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Bieber hung around with some guy named Wayne Gretzky after the celebrity game. Andrew D. Bernstein/NHLI via Getty Images

No joke, Wayne Gretzky, Bobby Orr and Mario Lemieux would have been something else on the 3-on-3. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Some glorious Flyers moments created by Bobby Clarke, Bernie Parent and Eric Lindros over the years. Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images