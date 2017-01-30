What was your favorite moment from All-Star weekend?

Scott Burnside: What set this weekend apart from other All-Star weekends was the presence of the top 100 players on Friday evening. For me, watching them parade onto the ice to start the All-Star 3-on-3 tournament on Sunday was a perfect exclamation point to a memorable weekend. To have them all drop ceremonial first pucks was a stroke of brilliance. And to see the awe and respect with which they were treated by the current players was a true measure of their stature in the game.

Craig Custance: At the conclusion of the NHL 100 ceremony on Friday, they let us all on the stage to talk to the legends of the game, and it was amazing to stand on a stage with hockey royalty. You'd look one way and there were Bobby and Brett Hull talking to each other. Look another way, and Mark Messier is chatting next to Peter Forsberg. At one point, all the Detroit Red Wings who won the 2002 Stanley Cup got together for a photo, with Brett Hull joking that Pavel Datsyuk should stand next to him, since he's the reason Datsyuk made it on the 100 list, and it was a reminder of how many Hall of Famers were on that team. Having all the legends around this weekend made it an All-Star weekend that will never be repeated.

Pierre LeBrun: Wayne Gretzky stepping behind the Metropolitan bench as John Tortorella's replacement tops the list for me. When Gretzky was named the league's centennial ambassador, I'm sure some people saw it as token appointment, but nobody should be surprised how The Great One has embraced that role in a meaningful way and has been just an outstanding spokesman. That he would agree to coach this weekend is just the icing on the cake. A real special moment.

Joe McDonald: Seeing Bobby Orr, Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux sitting side by each and talking shop was a special moment. It was also great to see current players describe these legends as "Mr. Orr, Mr. Gretzky and Mr. Lemieux." It's just another indication of the level of respect hockey players have for the history of the game, especially while the league is celebrating its 100th anniversary.