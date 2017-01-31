The New York Rangers have signed coach Alain Vigneault to a two-year contract extension through the 2019-20 season, the team announced Tuesday.

Vigneault, 55, has guided the Rangers to a 31-17-1 record this season, good for 63 points and the top wild-card spot at the All-Star break.

He replaced John Tortorella as head coach in New York for the 2013-14 season after seven seasons with the Vancouver Canucks. The Rangers have qualified for the playoffs in each of his three full seasons in New York.

In 2011, Vigneault's Canucks came within one game of winning a Stanley Cup, losing in Game 7 to the Boston Bruins. He also coached the Montreal Canadiens for three seasons.

Overall, he has a 597-385-84 record, with 35 ties during his time as an NHL head coach.