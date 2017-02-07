The Boston Bruins fired head coach Claude Julien on Tuesday and announced that assistant Coach Bruce Cassidy will take over on an interim basis.

Julien had led the Bruins to a 26-23-6 record for 58 points through 55 games this season.

Julien had been the longest tenured active head coach in the NHL, as he was in his 10th season with the Bruins.

Julien is the fourth coach to be fired by an NHL team this season, joining Ken Hitchcock (St. Louis Blues), Gerard Gallant (Florida Panthers) and Jack Capuano (New York Islanders).