What was Mike Ilitch's biggest influence on hockey?

Craig Custance: In some ways, Mike Ilitch was Detroit's version of former Philadelphia Flyers owner Ed Snider. They both had a huge impact on local and youth hockey in their cities, an impact that will be felt for years. Earlier this season, Philadelphia GM Ron Hextall was chatting about Snider's legacy and one of the things he said that remains strong was the relentless pursuit of winning that Snider instilled in the franchise. He gave the Flyers an identity that remains to this day. The same goes for Ilitch. The Detroit Red Wings franchise was a first-class franchise under Ilitch, one that sacrificed nothing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup. They always have the green light to spend to the salary cap. Next season, they'll move into a gorgeous new arena. There's a culture of winning in that organization and it started with Mike Ilitch and worked its way down the organization. If that remains as the team transitions to a younger roster and a new building, that will be his greatest legacy for the Red Wings.

Pierre LeBrun: I've covered the NHL for 22 years and not once have I ever heard anything negative from a single member of the Red Wings organization during that span about what is was like working for Mr. I. There are many stories about owners meddling in hockey matters, but you never got that sense with Ilitch and the Red Wings. He let his hockey people do their job and gave them all they needed at their disposal to make it happen, too. In short, a dream owner for any sport.

Editor's Picks Mike Ilitch rebuilt Detroit, not just its teams Detroit Red Wings and Tigers owner Mike Ilitch not only was the driving force behind returning two struggling franchises to championship form, he also helped rebuild the city they called home.

Scott Burnside: I'm not sure you can separate Mike Ilitch's impact on hockey from his impact on the City of Detroit because the two are inexorably linked. At the heart of it was the basic fact Ilitch (or should I, like everyone else, refer to him as Mr. Ilitch?) was a fan of the game, a fan of the Red Wings and most importantly a fan of Detroit. And unlike many owners he cared only about building the best, most competitive team he could. Like when he signed Brett Hull to join the star-laden 2001-02 Wings, even though it put him well over the budget he'd agreed to for the team. He didn't tell his wife Marian until after the deal was done and the Wings, of course, won a Stanley Cup that spring. More recently, Ilitch was adamant that the events around the Winter Classic in 2014 -- in spite of the fact the NHL game was held in Ann Arbor -- had to have a strong downtown Detroit component. Comerica Park hosted a terrific alumni event and there was never any doubt throughout the Winter Classic festivities which city and which team was hosting the event.

Joe McDonald: I never met Mr. Ilitch but there's no denying his passion for the Red Wings and Tigers. Actually, for the entire city of Detroit. His legacy and impact on the NHL, MLB and its respective fans went above and beyond. Both the Red Wings and Tigers thrived under his leadership and direction. Comerica Park, the home of the Tigers, along with Joe Louis Arena, and the future home of the Red Wings, Little Caesars Arena, will be a few of his many lasting legacies to the fans of Detroit. When Flyers owner Ed Snider passed away during the Stanley Cup playoffs last spring, I was able to witness first-hand his impact on Philadelphia. I only wish I was able to meet and talk hockey and baseball with Mr. Ilitch during my career.