          Mullet makeover: What LeBron James, Tom Brady and Tiger Woods would look like with Jaromir Jagr hair

          Nice try, LeBron James, Tom Brady and Tiger Woods. Brian Konnick
          11:01 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          On Wednesday, Feb. 15, as we celebrate Jaromir Jagr's 45th birthday, we are going to great lengths to honor the man, the myth and the mullet. When he broke into the league with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1990-91, the kid from Kladno had tremendous talents, sick skills and luscious locks. And even as he toils all these years later for the Florida Panthers -- his eighth NHL team -- there's no denying his influence on generations of hockey players around the world.

          Which got us wondering: What would the sports world look like if his reach had extended beyond the frozen fields? What would key athletes look like after getting Jagr bombed -- getting their very own mullet makeover?

          Behold the answer: You're welcome.

          Russell Westbrook

          Tim Tebow

          Auston Matthews

          Cristiano Ronaldo

          Von Miller

          Lionel Messi

          Connor McDavid

          LeBron James

          Bryce Harper

          Geno Auriemma

          Tom Brady

          Odell Beckham Jr.

          Roger Federer

          Phil Mickelson

          Nick Saban

          Steve Spurrier

          Jim Harbaugh

          Paul Finebaum

          Joe Maddon