Winnipeg Jets defenseman Jacob Trouba was suspended two games Tuesday for an illegal check to the head that injured Ottawa Senators forward Mark Stone on Sunday.

The NHL's player safety department tweeted out the punishment.

Mark Stone stays on the ice after taking a hit to the head. Andre Ringuette/NHL/Getty Images

Stone made a pass in the Jets' zone in the third period and while looking away was leveled by a Trouba elbow to the head. He went sprawling to the ice and then went to the locker room.

The Senators lost the game 3-2, but more importantly lost three players to injury. In addition to Stone, the Senators saw forwards Mike Hoffman and Tommy Wingels leave the game with undisclosed injuries.