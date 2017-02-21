Which trade-deadline rental would provide the best bang for the buck in the playoffs?

Craig Custance: Put me down for Kevin Shattenkirk because if you trade for the St. Louis Blues defenseman, you get a head start on the rest of league in getting a chance to sign the best unrestricted free-agent defenseman on the market to a contract extension. That's extra bang for your buck and additional value for teams that would be looking at Shattenkirk as a solution on defense beyond this season. The problem is that teams are going to have to pay a premium to land him. For general managers not interested in paying the steep asking price and looking for a cheaper alternative, Detroit Red Wings defenseman Brendan Smith could end up being a sneaky-good addition. He's a strong skater, can contribute offense and is still young enough that he could be auditioning for a spot on your defense too.

Scott Burnside: In some ways the fact that Patrick Sharp has had a miserable season (concussion, minus-17, seven goals) for the Dallas Stars might be a bonus for a GM looking to add Sharp at the deadline. Sharp's cap hit is a bit daunting ($5.9 million, $5 million in real dollars), and he does have a modified no-trade clause, so the 35-year-old isn't likely to command much in terms of assets, given questions about his durability and lower-than-normal productivity, and my sense is he'll be motivated to agree to go to a contender. The bottom line is Sharp is a competitor and he is a winner, having played 147 playoff games and won three Stanley Cup rings, all with the Chicago Blackhawks. In the last four playoff seasons, he has played in 78 playoff games and scored 24 goals and added 23 assists. He would certainly help a team's power play, whether he's playing on the top or second unit. And not unlike the role that Justin Williams, another three-time Stanley Cup winner, is playing for the Washington Capitals as a depth scorer and mentor, Sharp could fulfill that role in spades, especially on a team that might not have much playoff experience -- and he would fulfill that role without breaking the bank.

Joe McDonald: I'll switch gears just a bit and go with Colorado Avalanche veteran forward Jarome Iginla. While most of the other pending UFAs would be better fits as rentals for some teams, those same players are seeking long-term deals with big pay days. Acquiring Iginla's services would be a much less expensive option as a rental. At this point of his career, he would add help on the power play and would be a solid third- or fourth-line guy. His voice and veteran leadership in the room would be invaluable for a contender. The 39-year-old winger still skates well and because there won't be many players available, Iginla will be in demand. And, if he's not able to finally win a Stanley Cup this season, a team could re-sign him for cheap money on a one-year deal if he decides to keep playing for a Cup.

Editor's Picks Best, worst trades since 2012 The trade deadline can make or break a team that's going for it. With that in mind, Scott Burnside took a look back at the biggest winners and losers from the past five years.

Power Rankings: Caps, Wild still in control The top remains the same, but coaching changes have messed with the mix outside of the top five, making for a wild ride of a finish as we head to the trade deadline and down the stretch.

Rangers leading the trade charge The New York Rangers and Chicago Blackhawks are among the teams that have the biggest trade needs to bolster their Stanley Cup chances as we head toward the deadline. 2 Related

Rob Vollman: Versatility is the key to an effective trade-deadline rental, which is why there should be a lot of interest in Martin Hanzal of the Arizona Coyotes, who turned 30 on Monday. He's a huge player who can withstand the physical hardships of the playoffs, can shut down top opponents, can play big minutes in all manpower situations, is effective in the faceoff circle, has solid shot-based metrics, and can provide solid secondary scoring. He might not be the biggest name in the rumor mill, but he might have the biggest game.

Pierre LeBrun: Totally agree for Rob on Hanzal. As far as rental forwards go, you don't teach 6-foot-6. Hanzal's game is built for the grind of the playoffs. Shattenkirk is the top dog among rental blue-liners, in a class by himself as far as how he can influence a power play and transition game with his excellent skating and puck-moving skills. But the question is how much is a team willing to pay for 2-3 months of work? It's why sometimes the medium-level rentals are better bang for your buck. A guy like forward the Dallas Stars' Patrick Eaves, for example, who is having a sneaky-nice season, could be just that rental. Same goes for an under-the-radar defenseman like New Jersey Devils' Kyle Quincey.

Matthew Coller: The first player who comes to mind when we talk about bang-for-buck is Tampa Bay Lightning center Brian Boyle. How about this for a factoid: Boyle has reached the Eastern Conference finals twice and the Stanley Cup finals twice in the last five years, and has played significant roles as a shutdown center each time. Last season, Jon Cooper regularly used Boyle against Sidney Crosby in the conference finals. At 32, Boyle is still playing well, with 13 goals this season while playing about 13 minutes per game. Any team that is looking for another center should be thinking about Boyle as an option if they lose out on Hanzal, who will probably be much more costly.