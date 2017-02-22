There's a growing concern among players about the ice conditions around the NHL.

In an attempt to help fix the issues, the NHL and NHLPA playing environment subcommittee recently initiated a joint project to better identify and resolve ice-condition issues throughout the league. This process began on Feb. 1.

Players and on-ice officials are asked to fill out a one-page form after every game in order to quickly rate the ice. Players rate the ice either excellent, good or fair based. The survey also asks whether the ice is hard and fast and has good glide, or if it is chippy, soft or sluggish.

Players are also asked whether the shoveling of snow during television timeouts is suitable.

In an email response to ESPN asking about the success of the program, NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly wrote: "We've had an ice rating app available for players for years. What we are trying now are actual ice report forms that are completed manually. No early returns yet, still way too early."

NHL ice guru Dan Craig is working closely with teams and buildings to improve conditions based on the players' comments.

A survey conducted by NHL and NHLPA is trying to improve league ice conditions. Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

The biggest issue, especially for teams with a building that hosts numerous events, including NBA games and concerts, is the inconsistency of the ice surface. Numerous players agree the ice is better in arenas with less traffic.

"I think it's getting harder for them to keep good ice," the Pittsburgh Penguins' Ian Cole told ESPN recently. "I think they have less concerts, less stuff like that in places like Edmonton and Calgary. You come to a place like Boston or New York or L.A. or Chicago and they have a lot of other things going on in the arena, which makes it hard to keep good ice. There's more people, more events. Singers complaining it's too cold in the arenas, so they want the heat turned up. I mean, if the singers want it at 60 degrees, it's tough to keep ice. Everyone is very knowledgeable about it. I think the right people are very aware of the situation and they're trying their best to keep good ice. I don't think they're purposely trying to make bad ice. These people are trying to do their job, trying to do it really well, but unfortunately sometimes circumstances are out of their control and they're trying to do the best they can, so we just have to deal with it, whatever it is."

Some players say they believe the league is being proactive, but concerns remain.

"It's been awful," said the Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk. "I don't know what it is. Even in our building this year. I thought it was really good back for World Cup and right after that for the first little bit. But the last little bit, it's been so bad. The puck's all over the place. ... I know we have a lot of events in here. I think they're trying to fix some things and change some things. Both teams are playing on it, so it's not an excuse [for players] in that regard. But for the sake of the product of the game, we talk about goal scoring and stuff like that, if you have a better ice surface and the puck isn't bouncing around as much and guys can make plays, you would think that would be as good a reason as any to get more goals in the league. I know they're working on it and they're trying, but it hasn't been good of late."