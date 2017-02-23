Caps center Nicklas Backstrom scores a beautiful wrister that goes between the legs of a defender during the first period. Later on, center Evgeny Kuznetsov finds the net with a wrister of his own as Washington goes on to win 4-1 over Philadelphia. (0:38)

What has to happen this season for the Washington Capitals to win the Stanley Cup?

The play of Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov is essential to the Capitals' Cup chances. Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sport

Craig Custance: It's all about matchups and health. The team I'd be watching closely if I were a Capitals fan is the Tampa Bay Lightning. I'd be cheering against them as much as I'm cheering for the Capitals. The last thing the Capitals need is the Lightning sneaking into the playoffs in the final playoff spot and with Steven Stamkos returning to health. That would likely mean the Capitals would have to go through both the Lightning and Pittsburgh Penguins before even getting to the conference finals. That's a gauntlet. Even so, if the Capitals are healthy, they should be able to beat anyone in the East but a break in the first round would go a long way in paving the road for a trip to the Stanley Cup finals.

Joe McDonald: It's very simple, actually: Alex Ovechkin needs to be Alex Ovechkin. He's one of the best players in the world but he's yet to prove it on the biggest stage. Sidney Crosby has proved to be that player for the Penguins. Jonathan Toews has been that player for the Chicago Blackhawks. Patrick Kane? Yes. The Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron? Of course. Justin Williams, who has won three Stanley Cup championships (one with the Carolina Hurricanes and two the Los Angeles Kings) is Ovechkin's teammate and Williams' success needs to rub off on Ovechkin because the Capitals have the team to win. If Ovechkin takes his game to the next level, then the Capitals will hoist a Cup.

Scott Burnside: I'm assuming the Capitals are going to win their second straight Presidents' Trophy, which means no team will enter the playoffs with as much pressure on them as they will. Their historic lack of success in the playoffs is going to be an ongoing storyline, but this is going to be the Caps' springtime of glory because they're going to embrace that pressure. And they're going to get there because Evgeny Kuznetsov is going to rise to the occasion and give the Caps the kind of 1-2 punch down the middle, along with the brilliant Nicklas Backstrom, that few teams can match. Kuznetsov struggled last spring when the Capitals were bounced by the Penguins in the second round, and it took him a while to get going this season, but when he goes, as he is now, Kuznetsov is one of the game's most dynamic offensive forces. If he performs this spring the way I think he's capable of performing, Kuznetsov might in fact be part of the discussion when it comes to determining a playoff MVP.

Pierre LeBrun: Oh man, totally agree with Craig on the Lightning. What a dangerous animal they would be if they snuck into the playoffs. You know, the team Craig and I picked to win the Stanley Cup back in October. As for the Caps, though, it's not like they didn't show up a year ago in the playoffs. They laid it all out on the line in a Stanley Cup-finals worthy series played in the second round against the Penguins. Ovechkin was terrific in that series. This wasn't the same old narrative of yesteryear. The Caps showed up. But they lost by a hair to the team that would go on to win the Cup. The Caps have all it takes to win it all. But this is a parity-filled league, where there's so little separating the 16 playoff teams. There are no guarantees. Fewer than ever, in fact.